New species of whale discovered last year is ‘on the edge of extinction’ in the Gulf of Mexico

A new whale species discovered last year in the Gulf of Mexico is already “on the brink of extinction” and a group of more than 100 scientists have asked the Biden administration to take action in a open letter.

Known as Rice’s whale, or the Gulf of Mexico whale, this animal was long considered Bryde’s whale until the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined it to be a new species of baleen whale in January 2021.

However, only about 50 are alive, and researchers believe offshore oil and gas drilling is to blame — about 20 percent of the population may have died in the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010.

The large team of scientists is now sounding the alarm over the possible loss, which would be “the first anthropogenic extinction of a large whale species.”

Rice’s whales can weigh up to 600,000 pounds, grow to 42 feet in length, and live up to 60 years.

In the letter, which was sent to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the scientists note that this is “the only large whale species that resides in U.S. waters year-round.

‘Yet few measures have been taken on the water to protect it. Unless major conservation measures are taken,” the team concluded.

The scientists blame the exploration and development of fossil fuels in Gulf waters, which disrupt the animal’s habitat and unconsciously kill them.

Continued oil and gas development in the Gulf poses a “clear, existential threat to the whale’s survival and recovery,” the scientists say, citing the impact of far-reaching airgun surveys and oil spills.

The letter mentions the Deepwater Horizon spill that dumped 134 million gallons of oil into the Gulf on April 20, 2010.

The species is also affected by noise from seismic oil and gas exploration, “which dominates the acoustic environment throughout much of the northern Gulf.”

“Airgun studies have far-reaching effects on baleen whales, including the masking of biologically important sounds and the disruption of activities essential for feeding and reproduction in large ocean areas,” the scientists wrote.

Another danger is several shipping lanes that cut right through the water, as Rice’s whales rest within 15 meters of the surface at night.

‘A beached whale, a nursing woman, was found with injuries consistent with blunt force trauma; another, a free-swimming individual, has been observed with spinal deformities consistent with a collision injury,” the letter reads.

Although only 50 of Rice’s whales are known, scientists are still hopeful the species can be saved, as the whales are still reproducing, and previous sightings of baleen whales suggest populations could recover if the environment improves.

“But the whales in the Gulf of Mexico are on the brink of extinction and urgent action is needed to reduce mortality and serious injury and alleviate human stressors,” the letter reads.

The only way to save the whales, the scientists say, is to stop using the Gulf for offshore wind farms or oil and gas development, and urge officials to stop drilling in the whale’s habitat and beyond. forbid.

“The habitat in the eastern, central and western Gulfs must be protected,” the letter reads.

As of now, the Biden administration is moving full steam ahead with drilling in the northern Gulf and is considering a new five-year offshore oil and gas lease program, as well as new regulations and related permits and authorizations for seismic surveys in the Gulf of Mexico.”

“Unless major conservation measures are taken, the United States is likely to cause the first anthropogenic extinction of a large whale species.”