New species of iris discovered in the Langeberg Mountains, South Africa

A beautiful new species from the Iridaceae family has been discovered in South Africa’s Langeberg. The species name ‘Geissorhiza seracina’ (common name: Cherry Satin flower), is inspired by the deep cherry pink color of the petals – where seracus means cherry. Credit: Brian du Preez



South African botanist Brian du Preez has discovered a beautiful new species of the Iridaceae family high in the Langeberg Mountains of the Western Cape, South Africa.

The name of the new species, Geissorhiza seracina (common name: Cherry Satin flower), is inspired by the deep cherry pink color of the petals, where seracus means cherry.

Brian says he was hiking a two-day 40km trail on the Boosmansbos Wilderness trail to Grootberg with friend and mentor Prof Peter Linder when he first found the plants in early December 2021.

“I took pictures but didn’t collect a specimen. It wasn’t until I got home and sent the pictures to Dr. John Manning, an expert on the iris family, that we realized it was probably a new species,” he explains. . . dr. John Manning works at the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) Compton Herbarium.

A week later, Brian went back up the mountain, hiking 34 kilometers in nine hours, to collect a herbarium specimen for research and description of the species’ morphology. Some bulbs were collected for ex situ conservation in the Botanical Garden of Stellenbosch University.

Together with another leading expert on the iris family, Prof. Peter Goldblatt, senior curator of the Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis in the US, they recently published a description of the new species in the South African Journal of Botany.

Brian says it’s one of his most exciting finds of the past decade. “New Iridaceae species are rarely found and I mainly find new legume species. It is not often that a new species turns out to be so beautiful.”

Brian is currently pursuing a PhD in botany at the University of Cape Town (UCT) under the supervision of Prof. Muthama Muasya (UCT) and co-supervisor Prof Léanne Dreyer at Stellenbosch University (SU).

With the latest discovery, the number of Geissorhiza species from South Africa now stands at 106, of which 24 have been discovered since 1985. Although the genus is relatively well understood taxonomically, new species are still being discovered in remote or less accessible parts of the Greater Cape Floristic Region.

For now, this beautiful species is only known from this one place.

More information:

P. Goldblatt et al, Geissorhiza seracina (Iridaceae: Crocoideae), a new high-altitude species from the Langeberg in southwestern Western Cape, South Africa, with notes on G. outeniquensis, South African Journal of Botany (2022). P. Goldblatt et al, Geissorhiza seracina (Iridaceae: Crocoideae), a new high-altitude species from the Langeberg in southwestern Western Cape, South Africa, with notes on G. outeniquensis,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.sajb.2022.09.014

