New South Wales wins first in Victoria’s substitute drama

New South Wales 260 and 1 for 58 need 175 more runs to beat Victoria 209 and 283 (Kellaway 81)

New South Wales got off to a strong start to their pursuit in a dramatic Sheffield Shield match where a combination of injury and illness forced Victoria to field 14 players.

Victoria had to bring in debutant Jack Prestwidge as an emergency replacement after second-gamer Sam Elliott was ruled out late on day three on grounds of concussion.

Elliott was hit in the helmet grille and continued at Junction Oval on Saturday, but requested painkillers about an hour later and was ruled out by referees to suffer a concussion. He protested to Cricket Australia’s medical staff before failing the test.

Having already lost Sam Harper and Jon Holland the previous day due to positive Covid-19 results, Victoria was unable to bring on a replacement for tailman Elliott before losing their ninth and ultimately final wicket, leaving NSW with a target of 233 runs to win.

Offspinner Todd Murphy made the only breakthrough for Victoria when he trapped NSW captain Kurtis Patterson lbw, and another big shout out to Jason Sangha was turned down. Sangha rubbed salt into the wound as he hit the next ball to the boundary.

Prestwidge was hurriedly presented with his Victoria cap before battling for his first first-class appearance in the fourth innings of the game. He had run late to the ground from the other side of Melbourne, where he had been performing club cricket duties.

“It’s been crazy at times,” said Victorian batsman Campbell Kellaway. “Guys come in and guys go out, but I try to keep myself in the park.

“Everyone who has stepped forward has played a part and everyone is ready to go and if necessary they have done work for the team which has been great. I think [Elliott] feels good…he beat them out there so it was a shame he had to leave but of course you have to look out for his best interests.

Victoria had second-gamer Kellaway to thank for extending their lead beyond 200. The 20-year-old scored a team-high 81, including 13 boundaries, in an impressive batting game after Victoria’s top order crumbled.