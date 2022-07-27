New sensing platform deployed at controlled burn site, could help prevent forest fires

Argonne scientists conduct a controlled burn on the Konza prairie in Kansas using the Sage monitoring system. Credit: Rajesh Sankaran/Argonne National Laboratory



Multichannel sensing can help in an emergency.

Smokey Bear has many great tips for preventing wildfires. But how do you stop one that’s started before it gets out of hand? The answer may lie in pairing multichannel detection with advanced computing technologies provided by a new platform called Sage.

Sage offers a unique combination. This combination includes both multiple types of sensors with ‘edge’ and embedded machine learning algorithms that allow scientists to process the massive amounts of data generated in the field without having to send everything back to the lab. Computing “at the edge” means that data is processed where it is collected, in the field, while machine learning algorithms are computer programs that train themselves to recognize patterns.

Researchers using Sage recently completed a demonstration when they successfully followed a prescribed controlled burning — in which a patch of land is carefully burned as part of environmental stewardship — of part of Kansas’s Konza tallgrass prairie. The advanced cyber infrastructure deployed in Sage, which enables on-site detection, monitoring and analysis of the burnt area, could provide scientists and natural resource officials with the opportunity to stay ahead of wildfires with rapidly analysed, multi-instrumental data.

“When it comes to wildfires, time is absolutely of the essence,” said computer scientist Argonne and NAISE Fellow Rajesh (Raj) Sankaran. “Often there is no time to move data from the field – where high-speed connectivity can be an issue – to the lab. With Sage, we get the relevant information we need when we need it.”

The controlled combustion in the Konza Prairie provided the researchers with a large collection of data – worth nearly 60 DVDs – full of information about the course of smoke and fire. This data can be used to train a machine learning algorithm that can determine the behavior of other fires in real time.

Following the success of the Sage network in Kansas, there are future plans to roll out the network in California, Colorado, Illinois and Texas as part of a network led by the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON). Ultimately, researchers hope to establish a continent-spanning network of smart sensors that can leverage Sage technology. “NEON is developing a mobile deployment platform that can complement land and water sites across the country,” said Sankaran. “Sage can play a supporting role in many different environments in the United States.”

Technologically, Sage relies on an open-source wireless sensor platform called Waggle, developed and funded by Argonne. Waggle leverages emerging technology in energy efficient processors, sensors and cloud computing to build powerful and reliable sensor nodes that can actively analyze and act on data. “Essentially, Waggle is the foundation that Sage uses,” said Argonne, computer scientist and co-director of NAISE, Pete Beckman, who helped pioneer Waggle and Sage. “It’s basically like Waggle is a cell phone and Sage is the network the phone uses to communicate plus the apps that run on it.”

According to Beckman, the team is also pursuing a further research partnership with a University of Oregon researcher who is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a series of monitoring stations in the Pacific Northwest. Beckman hopes that by including Sage, these monitoring stations could have additional functionality to help them stay ahead of wildfires and other natural disasters by monitoring the environment.

