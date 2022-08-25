New Selling Sunset cast member Bre Tiesi flashes tummy 2 months after welcoming Nick Cannon’s baby

New Selling Sunset cast member Breana “Bre” Tiesi Moran showed how quickly her post-baby body got back into shape as she left The Oppenheim Group’s West Hollywood office on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old new mom showed off her taut tummy in a black cropped blazer, matching wide-leg pants and $775 Christian Louboutin patent ‘So Kate’ pumps with a 120mm heel.

Not only is Bre The Oppenheim Group’s newest broker, but she’s excited to bring her “whole personality” to the sixth season of the Netflix hit show.

Transformation: New Selling Sunset cast member Breana ‘Bre’ Tiesi Moran showed how quickly her post-baby body got back into shape as she left The Oppenheim Group’s West Hollywood office on Wednesday

“Anyone who’s followed me, they know I kind of hate or love it,” Tiesi said. People on August 5

“I’m definitely taking my full personality with me. It will be quite a show, from fashion to drama.’

Hairstylist Chris Dylan cut the partial updo of the Calabasas resident and makeup artist Evelyn completely sculpted her complexion.

It’s hard not to notice how much Bre’s face, especially her nose, has changed over the past 12 years.

All black: The 31-year-old new mom showed off her taut tummy in a black cropped blazer, matching wide-leg pants and $775 Christian Louboutin patent ‘So Kate’ pumps with a 120mm heel

“It’s going to be quite a show, from fashion to drama!” Not only is Bre The Oppenheim Group’s newest broker, but she’s excited to bring her ‘full personality’ to the sixth season of the Netflix hit show

Glam squad: Hairstylist Chris Dylan coiffed Tiesi’s partially updo and makeup artist Evelyn completely contoured her complexion

2022 vs. 2010: It’s hard not to notice how much the Calabasas’ face, especially her nose, has changed over the past 12 years

Tiesi Instastoried a car selfie as well as a nice video from her son Legendary Love Cannon, who turns two this Sunday.

The former child model – with 2.2 million followers on social media – gushed Tuesday: ‘Oh, this fat stage is so cute!’

Little Legendary is the eighth child of The Masked Singer presenter Nick Cannon, who welcomed Bre into a “all-natural 10-hour non-medicated home birth.”

Tiesi already worked in 2016 on the VH1 sketch comedy and improv series Wild ‘N Out by the 41-year-old triple-threat.

Growing up fast! Bre Instastoried a car selfie and adorable video of her son Legendary Love Cannon turning two months old this Sunday

Tiesi – who has 2.2 million followers on social media – gushed Tuesday: ‘Oh, this fat stage is so cute!’

Cutting the cord: Little Legendary is the eighth child of The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, who welcomed the former child model to an “all-natural 10-hour non-medicated home birth”

Her Boss: Tiesi was already working on the 41-year-old triple-threat’s VH1 sketch comedy and improv series Wild ‘N Out in 2016 (pictured in 2021)

Nick was the 5ft7in brunette’s first public romance since ending her 10-month relationship with pop diva Jennifer Lopez’s ex-toyboy Beau Casper Smart in December 2020.

Bre finalized her divorce from Zapper quarterback Johnny Manziel in November after a year of marriage amid cheating allegations.

On Wednesday, Cannon uploaded a PDA full behind the scenes video of his latest maternity shoot with Miss Guam 2014 Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with his 10th child.

The Emmy-nominated producer and the pregnant 34-year-old took on their two older children – daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months; and son Golden Sagon, 5 – in photographer Jenna Artzer’s extended shoot.

Famous ex: Nick was the 5ft7in brunette’s first public romance since ending her 10-month relationship with pop diva Jennifer Lopez’s ex-toyboy Beau Casper Smart in December 2020 (pictured in 2020)

The ex-Factor: Bre finalized her divorce from Zappers quarterback Johnny Manziel (L, pictured in 2018) in November after a year of marriage amid cheating allegations

Nick is also expecting his ninth child with DJ Abby De La Rosa, who was already mother to his 15-month-old twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Cannon’s son Zen (with Alyssa Scott) died tragically on December 5, aged five months, of brain cancer.

And the San Diego-born host fathered 11-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe during his six-year marriage to R&B diva Mariah Carey, which ended in 2016.

Nick’s flamboyant fertility has everything to do with his mother Beth Gardner’s decision not to abort him when she and his father were teenagers – as pictured in his 2005 Can I live? video clip.

Flamboyant Fertility: On Wednesday, Cannon uploaded a PDA-packed behind-the-scenes video of his latest maternity shoot with Miss Guam 2014 Brittany Bell (L), who is currently pregnant with his 10th child

Infidelity: The Emmy-nominated producer and the pregnant 34-year-old have taken on their two older children — son Golden Sagon, 5; and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months – in the extended shoot by photographer Jenna Artzer