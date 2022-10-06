New S Korea gov’t seeks to abolish gender equality ministry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new conservative government said on Thursday it will push for the abolition of a gender equality ministry and create a new agency with broader responsibilities, one of President Yoon Suk’s controversial campaign promises Yeol who sparked the hotly contested March elections. .

During the campaign, Yoon was criticized that his vow to slash the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family was intended to appeal to young male voters who disapprove of gender equality policies in a highly competitive job market. Yoon said it was time to launch a body with more expanded roles, as women in South Korea no longer faced structural barriers to success.

The prospect of his government’s plans to scrap the ministry is still unclear, as it requires approval from the liberal-controlled parliament. A women’s committee of the main liberal opposition party, the Democratic Party, has vowed to thwart the government’s plans and said they would not resolve the systemic discrimination against women in South Korea.

Home Affairs and Security Secretary Lee Sang-min told a televised briefing on Thursday that the new government policy paradigm for women should be about equal rights for both men and women, as opposed to the current approach that focuses only on resolving inequalities. faced by women.

Lee said the Department of Gender Equality has made efforts to address discrimination against women. But he said the ministry is limited in its ability to address a range of broader pressing issues, including gender and generational conflict, a shrinking population and social problems for the elderly.

Lee said the ministry’s tasks in the areas of gender equality and family and youth affairs would be transferred to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, while responsibilities in the area of ​​women’s employment would go to the Ministry of Employment and Labour.

He said the Yoon government would like to create a new agency tasked with population, family and gender equality issues under the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Lee said he had notified the Democratic Party of the restructuring plans and opposition party officials expressed concern that the plans would scale back the current role of the gender equality ministry. Lee said that under the reorganization plans, the roles and tasks assigned to the ministry would be carried out more effectively.

Earlier this week, a Democratic Party women’s committee released a statement accusing Yoon’s government of attempting to use the restructuring plans to divert public attention from several alleged foreign policy missteps, including controversial comments by Yoon. , caught on a hot microphone in the United States. It said it will take strong measures to prevent the plans from becoming law.

The Yoon government and the Democratic Party are on a collision course over a number of issues, including government efforts to investigate past incidents allegedly involving the Democratic Party head and other former government officials. Last week, the Democratic Party, which has majority status in the National Assembly, passed a motion calling for the resignation of Yoon’s Secretary of State, but the president has refused to accept it.

