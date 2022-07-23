New rules for travellers coming from Indonesia to Australia due to foot-and-mouth disease risk

Passengers flying back to Australia from Indonesia have made the alarming claim that they have not seen any new biosafety laws in force, despite fears of the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Australia’s new sanitation measures were set to take effect from midnight on Friday, but passengers traveling from Indonesia via Melbourne and Sydney airports said they saw no changes.

The new laws allow biosecurity officers to order passengers to clean their shoes and walk on new citric acid sanitary mats.

New biosecurity laws to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in Australia were set to take effect from midnight Friday, but travelers from Indonesia said they noticed no changes

People are also now being asked if they have had contact with farm animals or have visited the countryside.

The measures have been put in place to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from entering Australia, where just one case could cost the livestock industry $80 billion.

Foot and mouth disease causes fever and blistering in livestock and often makes them weakened and debilitated.

However, Georgie Allen and Sean Holroyd said they had not been given any additional information nor had they seen any additional biosecurity checks on the disease when they traveled back from Bali.

Georgie Allen and Sean Holroyd (above) said they left their dirty shoes in Bali when they traveled back to Australia, but were surprised by the lack of additional information about the disease

Mr Holroyd said: The age he believed Aussies returning home were “blasé” about the illness, but he and Mrs. Allen had taken extra care.

“We just left all our shoes there that were dirty,” Mrs. Allen said.

It was a similar story at Sydney airport, where travelers claimed authorities were only cleaning shoes when tourists actively reported them.

‘No, no shoes have been cleaned. They didn’t ask us if our shoes were dirty,” a passenger told Today.

Tourists entering Sydney from Indonesia said authorities only cleaned the shoes of passengers who actively declared they had visited a rural area and needed sanitation facilities (pictured, Sydney Airport on Saturday morning)

“I cleaned them (shoes) before getting on the plane and I was just walking down the street and they were fine with that,” said another.

Several passengers said they had packed different shoes from their trip into their checked baggage, making the system appear “flawed.”

Meanwhile, the federal opposition again criticized the government’s response to the threat of the disease entering Australia after an outbreak in Indonesia.

The federal opposition accused the government of being caught threatening a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia less than 24 hours after biosecurity officials were given increased powers.

Nine reporters asked passengers if they had seen additional biosecurity measures taken in response to fears of the spread of foot-and-mouth disease in Australia, but several said no (pictured, a passenger arriving in Sydney from Indonesia)

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt on Friday authorized the establishment of biosecurity response zones at the country’s international airports where travelers to Australia can be screened more thoroughly.

Travelers would be asked to abide by biosecurity measures, including removing their shoes or walking on sanitary mats, and questioned by officers.

It is the first time that the powers of the Biosecurity Act have been used in Australia.

“I was concerned about some rare reports that some returning travelers were not doing the right thing when they returned from Indonesia,” said Senator Watt.

Indonesia, including the popular tourist destination of Bali, is in the midst of a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that began about two weeks ago (pictured, an officer disinfecting cattle at a farm in Indonesia)

“These zones strengthen and broaden the powers of biosecurity officers to alert passengers to the use of floor mats and other biosecurity control measures, such as shoe cleaning.”

The outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali, a popular destination for vacationers about two weeks ago.

Senator Watt has already announced a $14 million package to reduce the risk of cattle disease spreading from Bali to Australia.

The package will provide one million vaccines to Indonesia’s livestock industry and strengthen measures in Australia to increase detection and protect local industry.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt on Friday passed Biosecurity Act powers for the first time in Australia amid concerns that foot-and-mouth disease could ruin Australia’s livestock industry

“We have wasted no time in tackling this issue and have consistently stepped up measures at our airports and postal centers across the country,” the minister said on Friday.

But Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie, the spokeswoman for the coalition for infrastructure, transportation and regional development, said it wasn’t enough.

“The government here is dumbfounded now,” she told Nine Network on Saturday.

“As of May, we know that this outbreak happened just across Indonesia’s waters.

Authorities said if Australia were to suffer a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, it would likely cost the agricultural sector $80 billion

‘We are only now seeing measures where they are starting to take it seriously with the obligation to shine shoes and the like.’

Viral fragments of foot-and-mouth disease were found in pork products at a Melbourne retailer this week.

But Australia remains free of the disease, as the live virus has not been detected.

Senator Watt has already rejected calls from the opposition to ban flights from Indonesia and dismissed criticism that the government had not acted quickly enough.

Senator McKenzie wants the option to close the border remain on the government’s table.

“We cannot stress enough that the sink should be thrown at this,” she said, adding that the threat will dominate Question Time when the federal parliament meets next week.

Authorities said they would introduce strict biosecurity laws for travelers coming from Indonesia to Australia after a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak began in Indonesia (photo, cows infected with foot-and-mouth disease on an Indonesian farm)

The Department of Agriculture estimated the direct economic impact of a major outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in multiple states over a 10-year period at about $80 billion.

The disease is highly contagious and affects cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer and pigs.

The virus is transmitted by live animals and can be present in meat and dairy products, soil, bones, untreated hides, vehicles and equipment used on farm animals.

It can also be worn on clothing and footwear, according to the department, and survive in frozen, refrigerated and freeze-dried foods.