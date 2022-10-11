New rules fix ‘flaw’ for families seeking Obamacare coverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Families who purchase expensive health insurance through employers may see a price cut this fall if they sign up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace instead.

The Treasury Department has announced new rules that determine the tax breaks for certain families when they purchase private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

The new interpretation of the Obama-era health law aims to “ family disturbance, which determines whether a family qualifies for ACA tax credits on the cost of an individual’s work-sponsored health insurance plan rather than the cost of the entire family plan.

Since the law went into effect more than a decade ago, people who access health insurance through their employers should receive price reductions in the Affordable Care Act marketplace if they pay more than 9.5% of their income in monthly premiums.

But for years, the Internal Revenue Service came to that calculation based on the cost of a job-sponsored health insurance plan for a single person, rather than a more expensive family plan. That meant many families were not eligible for the tax benefits offered by the Affordable Care Act.

“Today’s action resolves a flaw in previous ACA regulations to provide more affordable coverage to approximately one million Americans,” Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Our goal is simple: leave no one behind and give everyone the peace of mind that comes with health insurance.”

The number of uninsured Americans has fallen to an all-time low of 8% this year, with an estimated 26 million people in the US still without health insurance.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins November 1.

