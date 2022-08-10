<!–

Officials are examining whether there should be a blanket ban on food items brought by travelers from Indonesia amid growing concerns about foot-and-mouth disease.

A Senate inquiry into Australia’s response to the outbreak in Indonesia was told a blanket ban would be possible should the situation worsen.

Travelers are already prohibited from taking food items such as meat, while other food items must be declared.

Agriculture department secretary Andrew Metcalfe told the inquiry on Wednesday that the situation with the disease was constantly evolving.

“Since the outbreak, much action has been taken regarding food imported from Indonesia, and many more categories of food cannot be imported,” he said.

“We are constantly reviewing the risk factors associated with food imports and making changes accordingly.”

The impact on animal exports would be significant if foot-and-mouth disease were discovered, the study was told.

While viral fragments of the disease have been previously found in pork products at a Melbourne retailer, Australia remains free of the disease with no live virus being found.

The comments come after the government announced a $14 million biosecurity package in July to bolster frontline measures, including funding for 18 new biosecurity officers at airports and postal centers.

But the new officers won’t be deployed until the end of September, the inquiry was told, with 45 contractors hired to fill the gaps until recruitment is complete.

Detection dogs have also been deployed at all airports with inbound flights from Indonesia except Adelaide, where they would be stationed at the end of August, the investigation was told.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the beef industry needed to be protected from the threat of the disease.

“When it comes to foot-and-mouth disease, clearly as a new administration we have had to act decisively to do what we can to minimize the risk,” he told reporters in Rockhampton.

Australia will provide Indonesia with a million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccines, which will arrive later in August.

Mr Metcalfe also told the hearing that there were no discussions with other departments about the possibility of closing the border with Indonesia due to the threat of the disease.

The agriculture department said on May 6 it was first aware of advice on foot-and-mouth disease.

Mr Metcalfe said former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has not asked the ministry to order more vaccines or foot mats to prevent the disease in Australia, following advice received.

However, the advice was received during the concierge period for the federal election.

Mr Metcalfe said both Mr Littleproud and his then opposition counterpart were fully aware at the time.

The risk of the highly contagious disease entering Australia in the next five years has risen to 11.6 percent after it spreads to Bali.

The study also examined the risk of Varroa mites on the Australian bee population, with infestations in more than 80 buildings across NSW.

As of Tuesday, there have been no new red zones or outbreak areas, with all 83 infected buildings located near the original outbreak near Newcastle.

It is estimated that 4,600 hives have been euthanized as a result of the Varroa mites infestation.

Agriculture officials said that while there are multiple theories about how the plague originated, research into the exact cause is still ongoing.