New restaurant moves to Cohoes’ Van Schaick Country Club

COHOES, NY (NEWS10) — A new restaurant is moving to the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. This comes after Max410 announced it was leaving space and moving to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.

Courtney and Tommy Durrant, the owners of Signal 30 BBQ in Cohoes, announced in a Facebook post on December 30 that they would take over the vacant space. The new restaurant will be called Durrant’s at Van Schaick.

“We are incredibly honored and excited about this opportunity,” the post read. The new menu is created by Executive Chef Don Rogers and Tommy Durrant.

Durrant’s at Van Schaick hopes to open in March. The Durrant’s will continue to operate Signal 30 BBQ, located at 201 Columbia Street.