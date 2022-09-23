New research shows viruses can have ‘eyes and ears’ on us

Frontiers in Microbiology has been identified with binding sites for CtrA, a protein produced by the bacteriophage host that regulates pili and flagella production. The presence of these binding sites only in phages that require their host cells to have pili/flagella to infect them suggests that the phage monitors the presence of this protein to "to decide" to persist or replicate and emerge from its host cell. Credit: Tagide deCarvalho/UMBC” width=”699″ height=”530″/> A delta bacteriophage, the first identified in a new study in Frontiers in Microbiology have binding sites for CtrA, a protein produced by the bacteriophage host that regulates pili and flagella production. The presence of these binding sites only in phages that require their host cells to have pili/flagella to infect them suggests that the phage monitors the presence of this protein to “decide” whether to persist or replicate and emerge from its host cell. Credit: Tagide deCarvalho/UMBC



New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses use information from their environment to “decide” when to remain in their host and when to multiply and erupt, killing the host cell. The work has implications for the development of antiviral drugs.

A virus’s ability to perceive its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds “an extra layer of complexity to the interaction between the host and the virus,” said Ivan Erill, a professor of biological sciences and senior author of the new article. Right now, viruses exploit that ability to their advantage. But in the future, he says, “we can exploit it to their disadvantage.”

No coincidence

The new study focused on bacteriophages — viruses that infect bacteria, often referred to simply as “phages.” The phages in the study can only infect their hosts if the bacterial cells have special appendages called pili and flagella that help the bacteria move and mate. The bacteria produce a protein called CtrA that determines when they generate these appendages. The new paper shows that many tag-dependent phages have patterns in their DNA where the CtrA protein can attach, called binding sites. A phage with a binding site for a protein produced by its host is unusual, Erill says.

Even more surprising, Erill and the paper’s lead author, Elia Mascolo, a Ph.D. student in Erill’s lab, found through detailed genomic analysis that these binding sites were not unique to a single phage, or even a single group of phages. Many different types of phages had CtrA binding sites, but they all needed their host to have pili and/or flagella to infect them. It couldn’t be a coincidence, they decided.

The ability to control CtrA levels “has been invented several times during evolution by different phages infecting different bacteria,” Erill says. When distantly related species exhibit a similar trait, it’s called convergent evolution — and it definitely indicates the trait is useful.

Time is everything

Another wrinkle in the story: The first phage in which the research team identified CtrA binding sites infects a particular group of bacteria called Caulobacterales. Caulobacterales are a particularly well-studied group of bacteria because they exist in two forms: a “swarm” that swims freely, and a “stalked” form that adheres to a surface. The swarmers have pili/flagella and the stems do not. In these bacteria, CtrA also regulates the cell cycle, determining whether a cell will divide evenly into two more of the same cell type, or divide asymmetrically to produce one swarm cell and one stem cell.

Since the phages can only infect swarmer cells, it is in their best interest to burst out of their host only when many swarmer cells are available to infect. In general, Caulobacterales live in nutrient-poor environments and are very widespread. “But when they find a good microhabitat, they become stalked cells and multiply,” Erill says, eventually producing large amounts of swarmer cells.

So, “We hypothesize that the phages monitor CtrA levels, which go up and down during the cells’ life cycle, to find out when the swarm cell becomes a stem cell and becomes a factory of swarmers,” Erill says, “and on that’s when they burst the cell because there will be many swarms around to infect.”

listen in

Unfortunately, the method of proving this hypothesis is labor-intensive and extremely difficult, so that was not part of this latest paper, although Erill and colleagues hope to address that question in the future. However, the research team sees no other plausible explanation for the proliferation of CtrA binding sites on so many different phages, all of which require pili/flagella to infect their hosts. Even more interesting, they note, are the implications for viruses infecting other organisms, even humans.

“Everything we know about phages, every evolutionary strategy they’ve developed, turns out to translate into viruses that infect plants and animals,” he says. “It’s almost a given. So if phages listen to their hosts, the viruses that affect humans will undoubtedly do the same.”

There are a few other documented examples of phages guarding their environment in interesting ways, but none contain so many different phages employing the same strategy against so many bacterial hosts.

This new research is the “first large-scale demonstration that phages are listening to what’s happening inside the cell, in this case in terms of cell development,” Erill says. But more examples are on the way, he predicts. Members of his lab have already started looking for receptors for other bacterial regulatory molecules in phages, he says, and they’re finding them.

New therapeutic avenues

The main conclusion of this study is that “the virus uses cellular information to make decisions,” Erill says, “and if it happens in bacteria, it almost certainly happens in plants and animals, because if it’s an evolutionary strategy that makes sense , evolution will discover and exploit it.”

For example, to optimize its survival and replication strategy, an animal virus may want to know what kind of tissue it is in, or how robust the host’s immune response to its infection is. While it may be disconcerting to think about all the information viruses can collect and potentially use to make us sicker, these discoveries also open avenues for new therapies.

“If you’re developing an antiviral drug and you know the virus is listening to a certain signal, you may be able to fool the virus,” says Erill. However, that is a few steps away. For now, “We’re just beginning to realize how actively viruses are watching us — how they monitor what’s going on around them and make decisions based on that,” Erill says. “It’s fascinating.”

Some microbes wait for their hosts to unconsciously signal them to multiply and kill them

More information:

Elia Mascolo et al, The transcriptional regulator CtrA regulates gene expression in Alphaproteobacteria phages: evidence for a lytic delay pathway, Frontiers in Microbiology (2022). Elia Mascolo et al, The transcriptional regulator CtrA regulates gene expression in Alphaproteobacteria phages: evidence for a lytic delay pathway,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2022.918015

