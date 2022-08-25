New research reveals grey is the most popular color for bridesmaid dresses

While bridesmaid dress trends have changed over the years, one thing has remained the same: a bridesmaid should never outshine the bride.

Perhaps justifying the latest findings that the most popular color for bridesmaid dresses is the muted shade of gray.

Fashion experts at global retailer boo analyzed Google Trends data to evaluate which colors are most popular in each of the states, and found that eleven states — including California, New York and Florida — search gray above all others.

“Finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal team can be a combination of trial and error, and when you consider the different looks of your bridal parties, it can be daunting to know where to start,” says a spokesperson. from Boohoo.

“However, using Google or social media is a surefire way to get inspired and this data provides fascinating insight into what color bridesmaid dresses are preferred across America, as well as highlighting the importance of both traditional and current fashion trends.”

Gray is subtle in tone; it is beautiful for a variety of wedding themes and ensures that the focus is on the bride.

In addition to California, New York, and Florida, brides in Alaska, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Michigan sought the muted shade for their maids.

A gray dress can be worn with almost anything. That said, when paired with metal shoes and accessories, it looks high-end and expensive.

Boohoo’s research also found that ten states prefer shades of green, including sage, emerald and olive, for their bridal party.

The states that are exclusively looking for green bridesmaid dresses are North Dakota and Vermont.

Sage, emerald, and olive are the most popular bridesmaid dress options in two or more states; with the Google search for “sage bridesmaid dresses” up 476% since January and most popular in Arizona, Maine, Montana and Utah.

Another green shade of bridesmaid dress that has proved popular is emerald. A perfect jewel hue for fall and winter months, it’s the most sought-after clothing color by Arkansas and Connecticut residents.

Less rich than emerald is olive, a hue preferred by brides who want something subtle. Both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania prefer olive bridesmaid dresses over any other color or shade.

Luckily for bridesmaids, a green dress can be paired with any color of the rainbow.

According to the study, gold bridesmaid dresses are the third most popular color for bridesmaid dresses

The festive shade is ideal for weddings around the holidays. Universally flattering for all skin tones, your maids will add just the right amount of sparkle to your day. Let them have fun with their shoes and accessories!

Seven states sought the color more than any other, including Idaho, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Burgundy bridesmaid dresses are the fourth most sought-after color dress in America. And that’s no surprise, because the autumn hue makes for a cozy color palette.

The states that most look for burgundy bridesmaid dresses are Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Nebraska, Oregon, and South Dakota.

Surprisingly, the bright shade of orange is the fifth most popular color choice in America, with brides in Kentucky, Rhode Island and Iowa seeking it.

Terracotta, is popular with brides in Minnesota and Texas. Apricot, rust, and tangerine are also a go-to search.

There are four states that are looking for shades of purple bridesmaid dresses. New Hampshire is looking for purple bridesmaid dresses only, while Indiana and Tennessee look for mauve and New Jersey residents for lilac

It may be one of the hottest colors in fashion, but when it comes to bridal fashion, pink is in seventh place.

Pink and fuchsia dresses are popular in Wyoming and Louisiana.

Black may be the unofficial color of New Yorkers, but in the bridal world, it’s just the most popular option in one state: West Virginia.

Blue bridesmaid dresses come out on top in Hawaii, while Missouri is surprisingly the only state to look for maroon colored bridesmaid dresses.

Other hues that are preferred across America and still most popular in just one state are yellow in Georgia and peach in Nevada.