New research on the risks of lead exposure from bullets used in big game hunting

Adam Leontowich holds a block of ballistic gelatin near the BMIT beamline at the CLS. Credit: Canadian Light Source



The lead in some bullets used to hunt deer, elk and moose is toxic to the people who eat the harvested meat and to animals that feast on the remains left in the field.

A team of researchers from the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) and the College of Medicine at USask has used synchrotron imaging for the first time to study both the size and distribution of bullet fragments in large game captured by hunters. shot. Their findings were published today in PLOS ONE.

Like a scene from the hit television series CSI, the research team fired bullets into blocks of ballistic gelatin — the same material used by law enforcement agencies for ballistic testing — and examined the resulting fragments using synchrotron imaging.

The BMIT beamline at the CLS allowed them to distinguish lead fragments from other materials used in bullets and bone fragments. To better simulate the hunt, the team embedded deer bone in the ballistic gelatin (which has a density similar to meat).

dr. Adam Leontowich, CLS Associate Scientist and lead author of the study, said the team found the lead fragments were significantly smaller than mainstream medical X-ray imaging has previously shown, and significantly more dispersed.

“It didn’t surprise me that bullets can produce hundreds of lead fragments,” said Leontowich, who is a fighter himself. “But I was surprised to see that the fragments can grow to the size of a single human blood cell.”

To date, researchers studying this issue have relied on medical radiography, which cannot distinguish lead from other materials used in ammunition, or accurately measure small fragments.

The researchers hope their findings will convince big game hunters to switch to bullets made from non-toxic materials such as copper and save the lead bullets for target practice.

Some countries, such as Sweden and Denmark, as well as the state of California, have banned lead rifle ammunition for hunting. In Canada, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have included warnings about the health and environmental risks of lead bullets in their hunting regulation handbooks for 2021-2022.

“There are other types of rifle ammunition on the market, made from non-toxic materials like copper, that work just as well,” Leontowich says. “You don’t have to buy a new gun to use them. And you can enjoy that elk steak or elk burger and not worry about ingesting lead fragments or the fragments spreading into the environment.”

Pheasant meat sold for food has been found to contain many small shards of toxic lead

More information:

Adam FG Leontowich et al, Fragmentation of hunting bullets observed with synchrotron radiation: illumination of the source of a lesser known lead exposure route, PLOS ONE (2022). Adam FG Leontowich et al, Fragmentation of hunting bullets observed with synchrotron radiation: illumination of the source of a lesser known lead exposure route,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0271987

Provided by Canadian Light Source

