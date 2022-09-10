New research on financial management in higher education shows budget flexibility is the key to security

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The decades-long decline in U.S. university enrollment experienced its largest two-year drop in more than 50 years this spring. Universities are increasingly faced with stiffer competition with less money from state budgets, which does not bode well for their financial security. A new study of the Strategic Management Journal (SMJ) finds that the universities that thrive in this environment are doing more with less simply by budgeting more flexibly. The problem is that many universities face internal and external pressures that hinder financial flexibility.

“Universities that regularly reallocate resources are more likely to experience larger budget surpluses,” said Sohvi Heaton, a visiting professor at Santa Clara University. “However, this is much more likely to be the case at universities where external governance arrangements allow for greater freedom of government.”

Heaton teamed up with David Teece, a noted economist and professor at UC Berkley, and Eugene Agronine, a data scientist and economist, to study more than two decades of longitudinal data on the financial performance of U.S. public universities. The study digs into the concept of dynamic capabilities and uses deviation of expense ratio (DER), or the change in expense ratio across all budget segments from one year to the next, to measure how easily universities can reallocate funds. They compare DER to the university’s annual surpluses or deficits to determine its effect on financial performance.

“In absolute terms over the time period we studied, a typical annual change in DER could have added $10.02 million to median college income,” Agronine says. “The effect is not insignificant, given that a public university typically spends about $5 million on scholarships.”

The authors then segmented universities into low, medium, or high levels of regulation based on their state governance structures, finding 239, 328, and 1,136, respectively. Using a complicated linear regression model of university financial performance in the light of DER and governance — while controlling for variables such as funding structure, endowment, and college size — they found that low governance impacted flexibility in resource allocation more than doubles, while high governance weakens it.

“In many of these cases, a budget deficit would turn into a surplus if a university increased the DER by just one standard deviation,” Teece says. “In that context, overly prescriptive governance arrangements have a major effect on university financial performance by making it difficult to allow the necessary financial flexibility and the associated redistribution of resources.”

Multiple business studies have shown that flexibility in resource allocation can improve performance under good leadership, but this study is the first to apply these dynamics to higher education. Academic budgets often sublimate financial performance and market considerations for internal politics — or external politics if they are subject to heavy government scrutiny. The authors caution that their results clearly indicate that a change in the traditional university budget model is needed to survive in today’s higher education climate.

“A university should not only be able to conduct research and education, but also to learn to manage itself well,” says Heaton. “In the age of international competition for resources and talent, ‘organized anarchies’ are no longer an acceptable model for college and university management.”

