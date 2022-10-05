New research identifies lack of appropriate control tools for many major infectious diseases of animals

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



New research published in The Lancet Planetary Health has identified a lack of appropriate control tools for many animal infectious diseases that could have a significant impact on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

International efforts should focus on developing pesticides for a range of priority infectious diseases in animals, including infection with Nipah virus, African swine fever, foot-and-mouth disease and bovine tuberculosis, scientists say, but progress is needed in a wide range of zoonotic diseases. , endemic and epidemic (including pandemic) diseases to secure a healthy planet for humans, animals and the environment.

The study, led by Dr. Johannes Charlier, project manager of DISCONTOOLS, and including an international team of animal health experts, assessed the current state of available control tools for 53 major infectious diseases in animals.

The researchers found that while easy-to-use and accurate diagnostics are available for many animal diseases, there is an urgent need to develop stable and durable diagnostics that can distinguish infected animals from vaccinated animals and assess other disease characteristics such as transmissibility, impact on animal diseases. . productivity and well-being.

They add that there is also an urgent need to capitalize on rapid technological advancements and make diagnostics widely available and affordable. The scientists call for further research to improve the ease of use and duration of immunity and to identify high-performance marker vaccines.

The research highlights that the biggest gap in veterinary medicine is the threat of pathogens developing resistance to available drugs, especially for bacterial and parasitic (protozoan, worm and arthropod) pathogens.

dr. Charlier and his fellow researchers propose five animal health research priorities that will contribute to a sustainable and healthy planet. These are vaccinology, antimicrobial resistance, climate mitigation and adaptation, digital health and epidemic preparedness.

dr. Charlier says that “animal health is a prerequisite for global health, economic development, food security, food quality and poverty reduction, while combating climate change and biodiversity loss.”

“If we are to achieve the SDGs, further research is needed on appropriate pesticides to reduce the burden of animal diseases, including zoonoses, and to manage emerging diseases, pandemic threats and antimicrobial and antiparasitic resistance.”

The scientists used DISCONTOOLS – an open-access database and key resource for the STAR-IDAZ International Research Consortium, as well as other animal health research funders, including trusts and industry agencies – to review the current state of appropriate control tools for 53 major animal infectious diseases. .

DISCONTOOLS identifies the gaps in knowledge that need to be addressed to accelerate the development of new DISease CONtrol TOOLS (diagnostics, vaccines and drugs) and reduce the burden of animal diseases. This provides benefits in terms of animal health and welfare, public health and a safe food supply.

The DISCONTOOLS resource was then used to prioritize the list of infectious animal diseases where appropriate pesticides are lacking and where addressing this need would have the greatest impact on achieving the relevant SDGs.

dr. Charlier added that “to achieve maximum impact it is important to pay due attention to both epidemic, zoonotic and endemic diseases. While epidemic diseases attract a lot of attention because of their sudden and devastating impact, the enormous impact of more chronic diseases is less visible and therefore often forgotten.”

“Prevention of these diseases requires not only the development of new technologies, but also continued investment in diagnostic networks and research infrastructures, supply chains, capacity building and international, cross-sector coordination.”

Roxane Feller, Secretary General of AnimalhealthEurope (the trade association of the veterinary pharmaceutical industry) and board member of DISCONTOOLS, supports the study, adding that “the potential for infectious disease transmission between animals and humans is a One Health challenge recognized by the highest level, indicating that it is high time for all of us to move from firefighting to fire prevention.”

“The impacts of animal diseases extend even further than public health, from devastating socio-economic impacts for those who depend on livestock for their income, to negative environmental impacts from feed use and emissions that arise without food production.”

“Through public and private investment in innovative early research, the animal health industry as a whole can focus on unlocking the secrets needed to develop new generations of vaccines, diagnostics and other therapies to prevent animal diseases and avoid the negative effects.”

Alex Morrow of STAR-IDAZ IRC, says that “animal diseases are in most cases global problems and therefore need a focused global approach to understand and control them. To accelerate the innovation pipeline from basic science to the required products is It’s important to collaborate internationally and along the research pipeline and focus resources in a coordinated way on the critical knowledge gaps and identified product needs: we can’t all do everything.”

