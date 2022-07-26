New research finds repetitive head impacts can cause degenerative brain disease.

New research claims to have found ‘conclusive evidence’ that repeated head impacts can cause degenerative brain disease, urging leading sports organizations to acknowledge the analysis by leading expectations.

An international team of experts has launched a global call for further prevention and mitigation of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), especially for children.

Researchers from Oxford Brookes University and 12 other academic institutions produced the study, with analysis from the Concussion Legacy Foundation UK.

It found that the brain banks at the US Department of Defense, Boston University-US Department of Veterans Affairs and Mayo Clinic have all published independent studies showing that contact athletes are at least 68 times more likely to develop CTE than those who didn’t play a sport. contact sport.

Dr Chris Nowinski, lead author of the study and chief executive at Concussion Legacy Foundation, said: ‘This innovative analysis gives us the highest scientific confidence that repeated head impact CTE causes.

“Sports governing bodies must recognize that head collisions cause CTE and they must not mislead the public about the cause of CTE as athletes die and families are destroyed by this terrible disease.”

dr. Adam J White, Senior Lecturer in Sports and Coaching Sciences at Oxford Brookes University and Executive Director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation UK, said: ‘This analysis shows that it is time to incorporate repetitive head impact and CTE into other safety efforts. children, such as smoking, sunscreen and alcohol.

‘Repetitive head impacts and CTE deserve recognition in the global public health debate on preventable conditions caused by exposure of children to contact sports such as football, rugby, ice hockey and others.’

The research paper, ‘Applying the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causation to Repetitive Head Impacts and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy’, published in Frontiers in Neurology, hopes it can compel global sports organizations such as FIFA and World Rugby to recognize that there is a causal link. between CTE and repeated head impacts.

Earlier this month, the Football Association announced it would start a trial to remove headers in select basic leagues and leagues.

Rugby, meanwhile, has seen a number of players show signs of incipient dementia and on Monday lobbying group Progressive Rugby said it was finalizing a comprehensive list of essential requirements for the well-being of players it would submit to the likes of World Rugby and the Rugby Football union .