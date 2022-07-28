New report reveals Universal Credit prevents recipients from accessing training to improve employment opportunities

Persistent obstacles prevent people with Universal Credit (UC) from accessing an education that could improve their career prospects, save on the UK government by paying lower benefits, and fulfill the government’s Leveling Up agenda.

A new report published today by the Work Foundation think tank at Lancaster University shows that in May 2022, nearly 2.4 million people — 43% of those with Universal credit — were subject to “intensive job search groups” requirements that could potentially leave them withheld from training.

Inflexible benefits, funding and expense issues – including childcare – and Jobcentre Work Coaches without the time, knowledge or capacity to help all get in the way.

The Work Foundation interviewed people about Universal Credit across England. All followed a course or were interested in it. Most wanted an education to switch industries or pursue a new career, some to give them access to more stable hours, better pay, and a quieter work environment, and many to get better jobs that matched health care needs.

Interviewees said the fact that the Job Center had to spend part of their week looking for and applying for jobs prevented them from taking courses to acquire new skills, and this short-term focus on applications meant they were not getting any information. they needed. needed about training opportunities.

“Too often, the government’s approach to Universal Credit is at odds with their Leveling Up ambitions. Rather than a system that supports recipients to improve their skills to access safer and better-paying jobs, it drives people to to take on any job, no matter how appropriate it fits their needs and aspirations,” said Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation.

Conditionality prevents many people with Universal Credit from accessing the full range of opportunities that would benefit them in the long run, and could ultimately reduce Social Security spending as well. Relationships between recipients and job coaches are often transactional, and for some people in our study, meeting Universal Credit’s requirements by looking for work 35 hours a week is a full-time job in itself.The costs of failing to meet these requirements – in the form of penalties – are very real, especially during a cost of living crisis.”

For those with caring responsibilities, a lack of affordable childcare made it difficult or impossible for some to access education. While parents who receive UC may qualify for support to cover 85% of their childcare costs, it is paid in arrears, with some struggling to pay the remaining 15%.

Ben Harrison added: “This illustrates the wider issue that the UK needs a system of affordable, flexible childcare to enable parents and carers to fully participate in the labor market.

“A 25-year-old woman told us she had to turn down a full-funded nursing degree because she didn’t have childcare. Another turned down the opportunity to get a short-term education because it was too short to arrange childcare.”

While the recognition of this problem has led to a welcome pilot initiative to enable people who receive UC a short break from job search to participate in training, research suggests more fundamental changes will be needed in practice to unlock training opportunities for people at UC. The report’s recommendations include:

Restrictions must be lifted so that anyone receiving UC can study part-time or full-time for at least one year. The conditionality requirements should be adjusted to take into account the study time.

All applicants must be provided with clear information about study opportunities and available funding.

Government and employment agencies should ensure that job coaches have the time to support anyone interested in accessing training, and have up-to-date knowledge of local skills ecosystems, labor market demand and training opportunities.

Affordable childcare should be a priority, with parents and caregivers at UC having to fully cover the cost and pay upfront.

The report has been published and will be available in full on the Work Foundation website on 28 July 2022: www.theworkfoundation.com.

Stress for couples with Universal Credit as the cost of living rises

Provided by Lancaster University





