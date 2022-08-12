New radiolabeling method for personalized cancer treatment

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Researchers at TU Delft have found a new method to make nanocarriers loaded with radioactive salts efficient for both imaging and treatment. Because the assembly of these nanocarriers is extremely simple, the innovation is very suitable for clinical research and treatment of cancer patients. The findings have now been published in Advanced Therapies.

Chemotherapy is a treatment intended to attack metastatic tumors, but unfortunately this method has many adverse side effects. Nanocarriers made from so-called polymer micelles are a promising, less toxic alternative to chemotherapeutic drugs. Micelles are small spheres that can transport substances in their nucleus. “Clinicians are already finding more and more applications of polymer micelles, mostly to transport chemotherapeutic drugs,” explains co-author of the paper and associate professor in Applied Radiation & Isotopes Antonia Denkova. “Their biggest benefit is that toxicity to healthy tissue is reduced, allowing you to treat patients multiple times.”

Remove Obstacles

Denkova, fellow researcher Rienk Eelkema and Ph.D. student Huanhuan Liu devised a method of radioactive labeling, in which they could load radioactive material into the nucleus of micelles. Practitioners can use radiolabeling to track in scans where these radioactive particles end up in a patient’s body and how many of the micelles the tumor takes up. “This new method makes it possible to include radionuclides for SPECT or PET scans, two nuclear imaging techniques that are very commonly used,” says Denkova. “That could help clinicians assess whether a patient could benefit from chemotherapeutic treatment with micelles.”

According to Denkova and Eelkema, the most important thing about their new method is that it is such an extremely simple one-step process. “It’s really just mixing polymers and radionuclides, all of which are available from commercial sources,” says associate professor of organic chemistry Eelkema. “If you’re a doctor in a hospital, you’re never going to make your own polymer, so the old-fashioned way of labeling these particles is completely out of reach for practitioners. So the simplicity of this method removes the hurdle of a lengthy and complicated manufacturing process, a typical obstacle to application.”

Combined treatment

The research shows that the method of radiolabelling works very well with radioactive indium (111In) for imaging, but the researchers also showed that they could load the micelles with the therapeutic radionuclides such as lutetium-177. This opens up the possibility of a so-called theranostic treatment, a combination of therapy and imaging that could potentially be applied to different tumors. In addition to clinical applications, the new method is also useful in medical research, for example in the development of new drug carrier formulations.

“I can imagine that the method of radiolabelling would be very easy for anyone working on polymer micelles, and there are quite a few scientists studying them,” Denkova says. “For many targeting studies, you just want to know where your particle ends up, and this method can really help with that,” Eelkema adds.

The study also found that the micelles did not lose the radioactive material and that they are completely stable in the body. Denkova: “The idea was to show that we can bring this method to the clinic. There are so many different formulations you can think of that would work, not just the micelles and radionuclides we used in particular.” Apart from medical use, the researchers can envision very different purposes for their method. “Others may want to put other metal hydroxide nanoparticles in the micelles instead of radioactive material. Maybe they can use them as a catalyst, for example,” notes Denkova.

More information:

Huanhuan Liu et al, Efficient radiolabeling of block copolymer micelles by radiometal salt precipitation for theranostic applications, Advanced Therapies (2022). Huanhuan Liu et al, Efficient radiolabeling of block copolymer micelles by radiometal salt precipitation for theranostic applications,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/adtp.202200077

Provided by Delft University of Technology

