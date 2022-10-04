New ‘R’ plates are now available for Australian drivers – how to get one

<!–

Australian drivers who have experienced trauma on the road can order an ‘R’ plate to signal to other drivers that they need more empathy and space.

The plates are designed for drivers who have had a traumatic experience on the road, but are ready to ease back into driving.

The light blue plate signals to other motorists that the person inside the car needs a little more patience and space on the road.

The initiative is being led by MyCar, a car repair shop based in Victoria, with the plates available for download from their website.

“The R plate means to other road users that the driver may need a little extra care, giving them time and space to recover,” the website states.

‘Dangerous drivers can safely return to the road knowing they are in a supportive space.’

MyCar chief customer officer Adele Coswello said the plates were not just for drivers who had been in an accident.

“It’s not just those who have had a traumatic event happen to them, it’s also when you’ve witnessed an accident,” she shared. Daily Telegraph.

Motor writer Dave posted a TikTok video explaining how the plate can be used.

‘In the same way that L-plates encourage us to give a little more space on the road, R-plates are a way of showing people that you are returning to the street after a difficult time, perhaps due to an accident or an injury, ‘ he said.

‘It’s not an official thing approved by the state, more like a sticker with baby on board.

“So if you see someone with an R plate, maybe just give them a little more space.”

Expert in transport and rehabilitation after injury, associate professor Dr. Jason Thompson, said the psychological impact of accidents is often overlooked.

“The journey to recovery and return to self-confidence is unique to each individual and often takes time,” said Dr. Thompson.

‘Returning to the road can be a scary and nerve-wracking experience, so even just recognizing these feelings can help people recover.’

The Melbourne University professor said the R-plate would help Australians show empathy to drivers who had witnessed or been involved in accidents.

Statistics from the Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics revealed there were 1,123 road accidents in Australia in 2021 – an increase of 2.6 per cent from 2020.

Government data showed that speeding is the most common cause of car accidents across Australia.

Insurance group Budget Direct estimates that a significant 64 per cent of Australian drivers aged 18 and over have been involved in at least one accident.

This rate rose to around 69 per cent in Victoria and over 71 per cent in Tasmania.

Overall, men (55 per cent) have been involved in more accidents than women (62 per cent).