New Quebec bill seeks to modernize patients’ access to health data

The new approach would see digital medical files follow patients wherever they seek help, rather than patients having to act as “clerks of the state.” Author of the article: La Presse Canadienne Ugo Giguère Publishing date: Dec 07, 2022 • 6 hours ago • 2 minute read Join the conversation Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, right, outlines the advantages of legislation on health-care data, tabled by Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Éric Caire, left, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 in Quebec City. Photo by Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

The Quebec government on Wednesday presented the content of a bill to modernize access to patient health data. The plan is to be more transparent and better share information between health professionals.

Bill 3, “An Act respecting health and social services information and amending various legislative provisions,” will let patients more easily consult their health file, know who had access to their information and decide if they want to share that information with other professionals. It is a slightly modified version of Bill 19, which was presented last year and died on the order paper before it could be adopted.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology Éric Caire presented the bill during a news conference. The bill establishes the legislative framework to allow the deployment of new technology infrastructure under Caire’s supervision. The new approach would see medical files follow patients wherever they seek help, rather than being spread out among health professionals, each with their own private physical file on a patient, which is only shared on demand.

Caire said the current system treats patients like “clerks of the state” by asking them to track down information that health professionals need to treat them. The modernization of the law has several goals, including promoting “active participation” of people in improving their health. It also hopes to facilitate the work of health professionals by improving the efficiency of sharing information. Dubé said this new way of working will allow health professionals outside the public system, such as pharmacists and doctors in private clinics, to be included. It would also simplify the work of researchers by giving them better access to health data while ensuring their confidentiality. The government says “robust protection standards” would be put in place to guard Quebecers’ personal data. Access to data would be restricted to the minimum necessary for each specialist, and each consultation of the database would be logged.