New Qi2 standard set to improve wireless charging, with a bit of help from Apple

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is currently working on a follow-up to the Qi wireless charging standard, and in a nice change, Apple is lending a hand by sharing its MagSafe technology.

Apple is known to not always be nice with others, as it seems to prefer full control over its environment and not share, much to Apple’s chagrin. annoyance of others. But now the tech giant is happy to allow the WPC to use MagSafe as the basis of Qi2, as it’s called, to create a “global standard” for wireless charging.

