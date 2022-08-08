New push to ban petrol cars in Australia in just 12 years

According to the lobby group representing the electric car industry, Australians should be banned from buying new fossil fuel cars within just 12 years, in a proposal labeled ‘police state madness’.

The Electric Vehicle Council is urging every state and territory to set targets for electric car sales after the ACT last month became the first Australian jurisdiction to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2035.

However, opponents say that Aussies should be free to choose which cars to buy.

The Electric Vehicle Council, according to its website, represents companies involved in producing, powering and supporting electric vehicles.

In a report ahead of a summit on electric vehicles with Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen on August 19, the Council proposes a four-stage phase-out of petrol cars.

It wants states and territories to set goals that determine what percentage of new car sales should be electric.

The Council’s proposed targets are 10 percent by 2025, 30 percent by 2027, 55 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

The new Labor government has not introduced mandatory targets at the federal level, but the Council believes that every state and territory should adopt them.

“This type of scheme could also be introduced nationally as an alternative to fuel efficiency targets if it proves to be a more viable option,” the report said.

The UK will ban new petrol cars from 2030 and the EU will phase them out from 2035.

Electric Vehicle Council chief executive Behyad Jafari said Australia risks falling behind the rest of the world without such targets.

He told the Australian newspaper: ‘As the world accelerated towards electric vehicles, Australia has fallen behind.

“It is time for Australia to join the rest of the world in the transition to zero-emission vehicles to prevent them from being used as dumping grounds for old polluting cars.”

However, NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham said mandatory targets add up to “police state madness to control what cars people are allowed to own and drive”.

“This forces working people under enormous livelihood pressures to buy $60,000 cars, mostly imported from China, without any impact on global surface temperatures,” he said.

“Plus hit the taxpayers to pay for charging stations, and subsidize the rich who own these things.”

Preparing Australia to house millions of electric cars that need charging will cost billions of dollars.

Professor Guoxiu Wang, the director of the Center for Clean Energy Technology at the University of Technology in Sydney, said the country will need a major overhaul of its current infrastructure to successfully electrify its roads.

‘Australia is lagging behind the rest of the world in terms of developed countries. Progress is very slow and dependent on government policies,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Professor Wang said this is the most critical component to electrifying Australia’s roads, and there won’t be any meaningful change until significant work is done on building charging stations and increasing range for EVs.

‘My biggest concern is the infrastructure. In major capital cities, we don’t have the infrastructure to completely replace internal combustion engine cars,” he said.

‘We need more charging stations – not just at home, but also at institutions, government buildings, office buildings and petrol stations. If there is a huge infrastructure development, people will take it 100 percent.’

TRADITIONAL VERSUS ELECTRIC CARS Cheapest new car: Kia Picanto S manual – $18,490 drive away Cheapest electric car: MG ZS EV – $46,990 drive away Cheapest new ute: Mitsubishi Triton GLX- $23,740 Cheapest new electric ute: Not available Greatest range for an electric car: Tesla Model S Plaid+ – 837km Largest range for a normal car: Toyota Landcrusier Prado – 1,875km

Meanwhile, another report says Australia can help drivers save billions of dollars by complying with fuel efficiency rules imposed by other countries on cars and light trucks.

According to the Australia Institute report released Monday, stricter standards for new vehicles would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut costs.

It found that $5.9 billion in fuel costs would have been saved and emissions equivalent to a year’s worth of domestic flights would have been avoided if robust fuel efficiency standards were adopted in 2015.

New standards would reduce Australia’s reliance on foreign oil and also encourage dealers to bring more models of electric vehicles to a market where demand exceeds supply, the report said.

Emissions from the transport sector make up one-fifth of Australia’s total and are among the fastest-growing sources nationally, prompting calls for fuel standards rejected by previous federal governments.

“Australian motorists are victims of one of the world’s least efficient and most polluting fleets, and it costs us every time we fill up at the gas station,” said Richie Merzian, director of the Institute for Climate and Energy.

As the fuel tax cut ends in September, policymakers have the opportunity to save motorists money by introducing an average efficiency standard for new cars in Australia, he said.

Unlike most advanced countries, Australia has no mandatory fuel economy standards.

Instead, voluntary rules have been in place since the 1970s and a new industry-led emissions standard for passenger cars and SUVs will be introduced in 2020.

The report shows that the current voluntary standard is ‘weak and opaque’.

Mr Merzian said efficiency standards are a widespread and modest mechanism used by governments worldwide to ensure that new cars are less polluting.

In 2018, the average carbon dioxide intensity for new passenger cars in Australia was 169.8 compared to 129.9 in the United States, 120.4 in Europe and 114.6 in Japan, the report said.

According to the institute, nearly two in three Australians (65 per cent) support the adoption of national fuel efficiency standards in line with those in Europe.

