New property valuation technique delivers more accurate predictions using machine learning and big data

Researchers from the University of South Australia have developed a machine learning technique that makes property valuation more transparent, reliable and practical, with the ability to accurately model the impact of urban development decisions on property prices.

Created and validated using more than 30 years of historical sales intelligence in metro Adelaide, the technique uses specially developed machine learning algorithms to process massive amounts of data on housing, urban structure and amenities, making it possible to evaluate the effects of to quantify urban development policy in terms of housing value.

Principal investigator, UniSA geospatial data analyst and urban planning expert Dr. Ali Soltani, says the technique has implications for the real estate, urban planning and infrastructure sectors.

“Our modeling technique and findings can help real estate investors, builders, property owners, home appraisers and other stakeholders gain a more realistic picture of real estate values ​​and the factors that affect them,” said Dr. Soltani.

“This research has implications for policymakers by providing insight into the potential impacts of urban planning – such as infill regeneration, master-planned communities, gentrification and population displacement – ​​and infrastructure on the housing market and the subsequent local and regional economy.

“By capturing the complicated influence of infrastructure elements such as road and public transport networks, commercial centers and natural landscapes on home values, our model is especially valuable for improving the accuracy of current land value predictions and mitigating the risks associated with it. associated with traditional real estate valuation methodologies, which rely largely on human experience and limited data.”

dr. Soltani says the model — developed in collaboration with Professor Chris Pettit of UNSW’s City Futures Research Center — can also be extended to include other economic features at both macro and micro levels, such as changes in interest rates, employment rates and the impact of COVID-19. , by leveraging the benefits of big data technologies.

“This model has the potential to be used as a decision support platform for a variety of stakeholders, including home buyers and sellers, banks and financial agents, investors, government, and insurance or loan agents,” said Dr. Soltani.

“Our technique makes it easier for stakeholders and the general public to apply the findings of advanced models to historical or real-time data from multiple sources, which were previously nearly black-boxed and expert-centric.”

Ali Soltani et al, House price prediction, integrating space-time dependence into machine learning algorithms, Towns (2022). Ali Soltani et al, House price prediction, integrating space-time dependence into machine learning algorithms,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.cities.2022.103941

