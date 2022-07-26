New Premier League chairman Alison Brittain is ‘absolutely delighted’ after a unanimous vote

The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chairman after clubs ‘voted unanimously’ for her appointment.

Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.

“I have been a football fan since I was a child and I am delighted to be named Premier League president,” she said in a statement.

“The game is of immense national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a huge positive impact on communities.

“It will be a real privilege to be able to help develop plans for the future and work with all key stakeholders in the game to ensure sustainability and long-term success.”

Former permanent chairman Gary Hoffman released in January after just 18 months on the job, after clubs reportedly turned against him following Newcastle United’s £350 million Saudi-backed takeover.

Sports post revealed in October that Burnley owner Alan Pace had no confidence in Hoffman’s leadership at an emergency shareholders’ meeting, with other clubs also unhappy with the Premier League’s handling of the matter.

Although another Premier League meeting took place earlier this month without clubs demanding a vote of no confidence in Hoffman, he felt he lacked the support of the majority of the parties.

Hoffman said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League for the past two seasons when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever.

“Now I’ve decided the time is right to step aside so that new leadership can take the league through the next exciting phase.”