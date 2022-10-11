New post-COVID study reveals children want more space and time to play

Line of little kids kicking soccer balls on a sports field. Credit: Pexels



Children would like to have more space and time to play with their friends at school and at home, according to a new study led by Population Data Science researchers at Swansea University.

The study examined the views of 20,000 children about playing school closures before and after COVID-19. The study included primary school children aged eight to 11 in Wales who had participated in the HAPPEN Primary School Network survey between 2016 and 2021. The survey contains a range of information about children’s health and well-being, including open-ended questions about what could make them happier.

Based on children’s answers, five themes were identified. These include having space to play, recommendations about play, having permission to play, their feelings about health and well-being and play, and having time to play.

The number one recommendation from children as we progress from COVID-19 is that they want more space to play (outside homes, including gardens), more time with friends, and protected time to play with friends at school and at home.

This study highlights important recommendations to promote, protect and facilitate play for children. Children themselves suggest these recommendations:

Protect spaces for play, including investments in maintenance, maintenance and safety. Make sure spaces are designed for pedestrians and not heavy traffic flows.

Provide opportunities for children to socialize with their friends and family whenever possible.

The findings have just been published in the International journal of environmental research and public health. They emphasize the need to listen to and consult children to identify specific wants and needs of the game.

Short video with slides outlining the main findings of the game report. Credit: University of Swansea

While pandemic research has shown that activity in children has declined, there is also evidence that the pandemic was a good opportunity for children to play and be active.

Principal investigator Dr. Michaela James said: “Our research clearly shows that children want governments, local authorities and schools to listen to them about play provision. Adopting children’s views and recommendations about play could be a huge step forward in protecting the mental health and well-being of our children and future generations, they are the true experts of what they need.

“We must listen to these recommendations and advocate for the aspirations and needs of children, especially in terms of providing children with safe spaces to play, facilitating socialization and recognizing how beneficial and integral play is for development, health and the well-being of children.”

Marianne Mannello, from PlayWales, added: “Play positively impacts important long-term health outcomes, including increased physical activity, improving children’s well-being and helping them develop resilience. Of equal importance is the immediate enjoyment that play for children and their families.

“At Play Wales, we welcome this research which gives us valuable insight into what children value and what we need to do to help them get back into physical activity to promote their health and wellbeing.

“It is vital that we listen to children’s views and remove the barriers to play. This will help them support their own well-being and experience a happy and healthy childhood.”

More information:

Michaela James et al, The Effect COVID Has Had on the Wants and Needs of Children in Terms of Play: Text Mining the Qualitative Response of the Happen Primary School Survey of 20,000 Children in Wales, UK between 2016 and 2021, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (2022). Michaela James et al, The Effect COVID Has Had on the Wants and Needs of Children in Terms of Play: Text Mining the Qualitative Response of the Happen Primary School Survey of 20,000 Children in Wales, UK between 2016 and 2021,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/ijerph191912687

Provided by the University of Swansea

