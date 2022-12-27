New Phoenix Suns owners donate $100k to send nearly 7,000 underprivileged kids to their first NBA game

The potential new owners of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns are already working to curry favor with the community.

Brothers Mat and Justin Ishbia have donated $100,000 to ‘Bright Side Night,’ a charity event hosted by blog SB Nation covering the Suns called Bright Side of the Sun.

The annual event helps get underprivileged kids to their first Suns game through donations.

For the $100,000 the brothers chipped in, SB Nation says approximately 6,600 underprivileged kids will be able to cheer on the team for the first time.

This is the seventh year Bright Side of the Sun has hosted this event, where just a $15 donation sends two kids from the greater Phoenix area to a game.

Mat Ishbia is the lead investor in the group which is finalizing a record $4 billion purchase of the team.

It was announced last week that both the Suns and their sister team, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, would be sold to Ishbia for around that rough figure.

Ishbia is no stranger to the game. She was a walk-on at Michigan State and won the title in 2000.

That price breaks the record for the most paid by an NBA team that was set in 2019, when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets for $2.3 billion.

It will end the tenure of Robert Sarver’s property.

Sarver announced her plan to sell the club and the WNBA’s Mercury after the NBA found credible allegations of racism and sexism.

Ishbia is no stranger to the world of basketball. She was a walk-on on the Michigan State University men’s team. During her time there, she participated in three straight Final Fours and won the 2000 National Championship over Florida.