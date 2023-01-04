New partnership to offer coding education with CUNY

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — CanCode Communities and the City University of New York (CUNY) are teaming up to deliver coding classes within the CUNY and State University of New York (SUNY) system. Several classes on coding languages ​​and programs such as Python for Data Analytics, Front-End Web Development, JavaScript Fundamentals, and others will be offered throughout New York City, but some locally as well.

“Increasing access to technical education is critical when there is a growing demand for technical talent,” said Dr. Simone Rodriguez, Vice President, Workforce Development, Continuing Education & Strategic Partnerships at CUNY. “It is essential for us to work to close the opportunity gap in New York’s technology economy and prepare employees for careers in this industry. These courses are perfect for people looking to enhance their skills in their current position or those looking to start a new career.”

Interested parties who want to register for the spring 2023 course schedule can do so online. Additional classes are offered at Jamestown Community College, SUNY Schenectady Community College, SUNY Adirondack, and Capital Region BOCES. The classes are all virtual and last a total of 12 weeks.

“We are excited to partner with CUNY to provide coding instruction and training to help individuals who want to build a career in the tech industry,” said Annmarie Lanesey, Founder and CEO of CanCode Communities. “This exciting expansion of CanCode’s unique program aligns perfectly with our mission to ensure that today’s and tomorrow’s engineering jobs are accessible to everyone.”