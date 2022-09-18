New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will play ‘with four fractures in his back’

<!–

New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, despite being diagnosed with four fractures in his back.

Winston was doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Caesar Superdome after being limited in practice during the week.

However, he will tough it out against Tom Brady and Co with some extra padding on his back, according to Fox Sports.

The report claims there is no risk of further harm, but Winston will have to go through an ‘excruciating amount of pain’. It further added that the Saints gave him four different pads to choose from to cushion and protect the area.

After a limited practice on Wednesday, Winston told reporters he was “getting over some soreness in the first game,” but it appears the injury is more serious than he thought.

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara due to a rib injury, so getting a strong game from Winston despite his injuries will be all the more important for New Orleans this weekend.

Winston will also be happy to take the field as he gets the chance for another shot at Brady’s Bucs.

His 2021 season ended with a left knee injury on a tackle by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White the last time he faced Tampa Bay in the Superdome.

“Hopefully I don’t have to relive that moment again,” said Winston, who missed the final nine games last season while recovering from reconstructive surgery. ‘I’m just pushing forward and keeping my eyes focused on this week.’

The Buccaneers (1-0) are back at New Orleans (1-0) on Sunday in a game that would give the winner an early lead in the NFC South.

“I’m just thankful that I have this opportunity now,” Winston said. ‘I’m here now – healthy – and I’m ready to rock. That is it.’

Winston will make his second start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2015 but let him go in 2020 when Brady opted to sign with the Bucs after two decades with New England.

‘They’re just another team. I have a lot of respect for a lot of those players, some of my old teammates, Winston said.

‘But at the end of the day, it’s a divisional game going against the best in Tom Brady. But I can’t go against him. I’m going to take on Devin White and (linebacker) Lavonte David, and (safety) Antoine Winfield and (defensive tackle) Vita Vea and (edge ​​rusher) Shaq Barrett.’