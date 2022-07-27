New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas celebrates his return to the field after 19 MONTHS

The New Orleans Saints’ wait to get Michael Thomas back on the field finally came to an end when he made his return to training camp’s first run after 19 months on Wednesday.

The 2019 Offensive Player of the Year missed all of last season and has not played a game since December 2020 due to an ankle injury sustained in the season opener against the Buccaneers on September 13, 2020.

The 29-year-old was expected to start training camp on the PUP list after being listed on Tuesday, but was taken off the list when he returned on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas’s wait to get back on the field has finally come to an end

Thomas said after Wednesday’s practice that he had shown during a morning practice that he had made enough progress to take part in the session of the day.

Thomas was quick to announce his return when he took to social media to share a reluctant message with fans.

Alongside a Pinocchio nose emoji, he wrote: ‘Your favorite fantasy doctor lied #unfollow’

Thomas reportedly moved well and was spotted with running routes and catch passes.

Although Thomas did not participate in full team exercises, his individual work is a step in the right direction.

Thomas was quick to celebrate his return to training while rejoicing on social media

The Saints shared a clip of Thomas running routes in training on Twitter with the simple caption, “Back.”

Fans loved Thomas’ reaction to his return, as one person posted: “Mike Thomas has opted for Thanos-level violence this season and I fully support this decision.”

YouTuber Jono Barnes wrote: “Mike Thomas went straight from training to Twitter, you KNOW he’s going to have a crazy season.”

“Mike Thomas has that ‘Ima show you’ mentality and I love it. Activate the Revenge season,” said another football fan.

Football fans loved the 29-year-old’s reaction, with some saying he was ready for ‘revenge’

Others believe that Thomas’ return will increase the Saints’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl. One posted: ‘Mike Thomas is back? Chris Olave, Jarvis and Kamara with Hill at TE!? See you at the Super Bowl.”

Another said: “I hope the Saints’ first ride of the season is nothing but skewed routes to Mike Thomas.”

It wasn’t just Saints fans celebrating his return as a Twitter user, in the spirit of sportsmanship, who shared: ”Not even a Saints fan, but seeing a healthy Mike Thomas makes me happy fr. Crazy how fast the forgotten guys niceeee.’

Others claimed he’s boosting the Saints’ Super Bowl odds, while another was just ‘lucky’

Thomas was a little more humble after training, as he told the media: ‘I’m short of words.

“I didn’t want to come here and be emotional or anything, but it was a blessing to be with the guys again. To be able to put my hand on the pile and be out there and perfect my craft.’

Thomas had three consecutive seasons with over 100 catches before his injury limited him to seven games in 2020.

He entered the team’s playoffs that year, but started the 2021 season on the PUP roster after ankle surgery that summer, before another setback in November ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

His return is a timely boost for head coach Dennis Allen, who said he was “excited” to have Thomas back on the field after the session.

Thomas claimed he was ‘out of words’ when he spoke to the media after training

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said he was ‘excited’ to have Thomas back on the pitch

The Saints had put him on the PUP list, but general manager Mickey Loomis was always convinced that Thomas wouldn’t be missing much time.

“I don’t expect him to be on it for long, he’s just not quite ready to go all the way,” Loomis said via ESPNearlier this week.

Allen echoed Loomis’ comments after speaking with Thomas on Tuesday.

“I had a good chat with him today,” Allen said. “I like where Mike Thomas is, I sure wish there were no problems at all, but that’s not the nature of what we’re dealing with here.

“I have a feeling, and we all have a feeling that it won’t be long before we see him out there on the practice field, and we’ll start working him out again and getting him ready for the season.”