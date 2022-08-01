New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing

An artistic illustration of an optical switch that splits pulses of light based on their energy. Credit: Y. Wang, N. Thu and S. Zhou



Caltech engineers have developed a switch – one of the most fundamental components of computing – using optical rather than electronic components. The development can help achieve ultra-fast all-optical signal processing and processing.

Optical devices can transmit signals much faster than electrical devices by using pulses of light instead of electrical signals. Therefore, modern devices often use optics to transmit data; think, for example, of the fiber optic cables that offer much higher internet speeds than conventional Ethernet cables.

The field of optics has the potential to revolutionize computing by doing more, at faster speeds and with less power. However, one of the major limitations of optics-based systems at the moment is that they still need electronics-based transistors at some point to process the data efficiently.

Now, using the power of optical nonlinearity (more on that later), a team led by Alireza Marandi, assistant professor of electrical engineering and applied physics at Caltech, has created an all-optical switch. Such a switch could eventually enable data processing with photons. The research is published in the journal Nature photonics on July 28.

Switches are among the simplest components of a computer. A signal enters the switch and, depending on certain conditions, the switch advances the signal or stops it. That on/off property is the foundation of logic gates and binary computations, and that’s what digital transistors are designed for. Until this new work, however, it proved difficult to achieve the same function with light. Unlike electrons in transistors, which can strongly influence each other’s currents and cause “switching”, photons usually do not easily interact with each other.

Two things made the breakthrough possible: the material Marandi’s team used and the way they used it. First, they chose a crystalline material known as lithium niobate, a combination of niobium, lithium, and oxygen that doesn’t occur in nature, but has proven essential to optics over the past 50 years. The material is inherently nonlinear: because of the special way the atoms are arranged in the crystal, the optical signals it produces as outputs are not proportional to the input signals.

Although lithium niobate crystals have been used in optics for decades, more recently advances in nanofabrication techniques have enabled Marandi and his team to create lithium niobate-based integrated photonic devices that enable the confinement of light in a small space. The smaller the room, the greater the intensity of light with the same amount of power. As a result, the light pulses carrying information through such an optical system could provide a stronger nonlinear response than would otherwise be possible.

Marandi and his colleagues also temporarily limited the light. Essentially, they reduced the duration of light pulses and used a specific design that would keep the pulses short as they propagate through the device, resulting in each pulse having a higher peak power.

The combined effect of these two tactics – the spatiotemporal confinement of light – is to significantly increase the strength of nonlinearity for a given pulse energy, meaning the photons now influence each other much more strongly.

The net result is the creation of a non-linear splitter in which the light pulses are routed to two different outputs based on their energies, making it possible to switch in less than 50 femtoseconds (a femtosecond is a quadrillionth of a second). By comparison, state-of-the-art electronic switches take tens of picoseconds (a picosecond is a trillionth of a second), a difference of many orders of magnitude.

The article is titled “Femtojoule femtosecond all-optical switching in lithium niobate nanophotonics.”

The dexterity of light is the key to better optical control

