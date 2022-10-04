New online portal aims to improve parks and green spaces around the world

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



The Parks & Green Space Research Portal promotes collaboration and shared research between academics and park professionals around the world.

The portal – a collaboration between the Department of Landscape Architecture, University of Leeds, the Green Flag Award program and the environmental organization Keep Britain Tidy – allows users to share expertise and drive change on topics ranging from climate change, security and biodiversity to history and culture, finance, and health and well-being.

dr. Nicola Dempsey, senior lecturer in landscape planning and management in the Department of Landscape Architecture, says that “University research is not always seen and shared as well as it could be. The Portal is a great opportunity for academics to take our research beyond and for us to connect with the professionals in the park world.”

In addition to hosting summaries of the latest research, the portal helps users promote relevant events, highlight projects and provide a global directory.

dr. Anna Barker, associate professor of criminal law and criminology at Leeds’ School of Law, is leading the project.

She says that “public parks in the UK and abroad are beloved and cherished communal spaces, and have been particularly important during the pandemic.”

“The benefits of green spaces are many and range from promoting the health and well-being of users to being an essential resource for communities and providing broad environmental benefits.”

“The purpose of the Parks & Green Space Portal is to bring together global expertise, share ideas and research, and provide evidence and support to policymakers.”

Approved by World Urban Parks, the Portal is managed by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with the Universities of Sheffield and Leeds.

Credit: University of Sheffield

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, says that “the ability of our parks and green spaces to adapt to the changing climate depends on the knowledge and skills of those charged with managing them.”

“Our new portal will provide a space for people to share and learn as we navigate the challenges posed by global warming, as well as other issues common to parks around the world.”

“It is a great addition to the resource and knowledge sharing initiatives we have developed during our lifetime of the Green Flag Award program.”

“In addition to our existing Resources Hub, it will champion the impact that academic, evidence-based research can have to increase the value and recognition of parks and the people who care for them locally.”

The Parks & Green Space Research Portal provides a free and accessible platform to connect researchers, policy makers and green space managers in the UK and internationally.

It aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and promote collaboration to best manage the management of parks and green spaces for the benefit of communities and the environment.

Luis Romahn, CEO of World Urban Parks says that “access to information in a globalized world is critical to advancing the park agenda.”

“World Urban Parks celebrates this fantastic initiative that provides access to cutting-edge research that is both valuable and free to park professionals around the world.”

Provided by the University of Sheffield

