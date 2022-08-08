New Netflix royal drama The Empress tells the tragic story of murdered Sissi of Austria

A tragic Austrian royal gets The Crown treatment in an upcoming six-part Netflix series.

Launching on September 29 by the streaming service in the UK, The Empress will chart the remarkable life of the Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, who lost her first child in infancy, her second in a murder-suicide and her sister to an accidental fire before being murdered by an Italian anarchist.

Also known as Sissi, she was the Empress of Austria for the latter half of the 19th century after she married Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary (who will be played in the series by Philip Froissant) at the age of sixteen.

She is played by German actress Devrim Lingnau in the Netflix drama, which will chart her devastating life, from her controlling mother-in-law, and the tragic deaths of her loved ones, until her murder in 1898, in which an anarchist stabbed her in the heart.

German actress Devrim Lingnau (pictured) will play the tragic Sissi in Netflix’s upcoming six-part series The Empress, which will document the life of the Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, who was the Empress of Austria in the second half of the 19th century

Tragic: The real Sissi, who was born Duchess Elisabeth of Bavaria, suffered a number of tragedies in her life, including the loss of two children before she was murdered

Philip Froissant as Franz (left) and Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth (right) in the drama, which tells the tragic story of Sissi’s life

The Empress is also expected to delve into the tragic royal’s obsession with her appearance, and the effort she put into preserving her appearance, after being dubbed “the sweetest woman in Europe” at the age of 38. .

The fitness buff did 20 pull-ups every morning, before being laced up in corsets to get a 19-inch waist and spending her days riding or hiking.

She also indulged in some less-than-conventional beauty treatments, including using calf masks, bathing in goat’s milk, drinking five salted egg whites (which she thought reduced stomach bloating), and washing her locks in eggs and brandy.

However, her larger-than-life approach to her appearance is only part of the royal family’s remarkable character and story.

Empress Elisabeth of Austria, Queen of Hungary by marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I, was born in the royal Bavarian House of Wittelsbach.

Nicknamed Sisi (also Sissi), she enjoyed an informal upbringing before marrying Emperor Franz Joseph I at the age of 16.

Sissi (played here by Devrim Lingnau) was just 16 years old when she married Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary (played here by Philip Froissant)

Sissi was made Empress of Austria in the second half of the 19th century after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary as a teenager (pictured, with Franz Joseph)

The marriage pushed her into the much more formal Habsburg court life, for which she was unprepared and unsympathetic.

Early on in the marriage, she was at odds with her mother-in-law, Archduchess Sophie, who took over the upbringing of Elisabeth’s daughters, one of whom, Sophie, died at a young age.

Sophie had planned for Franz to marry Sissi’s older sister Helene. However, he fell in love with Sissi at first sight after spending time with both girls.

The birth of the heir apparent, Crown Prince Rudolf, improved the Empress’ position at court, but her health suffered, and she often visited Hungary for the more relaxed environment.

She developed a deep affinity with Hungary and helped establish the dual monarchy of Austria-Hungary in 1867.

The death of her only son and his mistress Mary Vetsera in a murder-suicide at his hunting lodge in Mayerling in 1889 was a blow from which Elisabeth never recovered.

The program is also likely to document her obsessive beauty routine, which became legendary during her lifetime

She withdrew from her court duties and traveled extensively, unaccompanied by her family.

In 1890 she had a palace built on the Greek island of Corfu, which she often visited.

The palace, Achilleion, with an elaborate mythological motif, served as a refuge.

Netflix’s The Empress: The Story of ‘A Young Woman Who Was Ahead of Her Time’ According to Netflix, “Elisabeth is told as a young woman ahead of her time, rebelling against the rigid rules of the 19th century and the court. She meets Franz, a multi-tiered ruler with fractures who has played an important role in shaping modern European history. Against the backdrop of jealousy, intrigue and power struggles behind the scenes of the Habsburg court – and the emerging question of the freedom of the people – the audience is taken into a glittering illusory world, in which a young Sissi must fight for her place in court. as well as the right to be the figurehead of an ailing empire’

Photos of her in her 40s and 50s show that she was still astonishingly beautiful, with enviably flowing locks.

In 1897, her sister, Duchess Sophie in Bavaria, died in an accidental fire in the ‘Bazar de la Charité’ in Paris.

Meanwhile, while traveling in Geneva in 1898, she was mortally wounded by an Italian anarchist named Luigi Lucheni, who stabbed her in the heart.

Lucheni originally planned to assassinate the Duke of Orléans; but the Pretender of the French throne had previously left Geneva for Wallis.

Unable to find him, the killer singled out Elisabeth when a Geneva newspaper revealed that the elegant woman traveling under the pseudonym “Countess of Hohenems” was the Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

When Franz Joseph received the telegram informing him of Elisabeth’s death, his first fear was that she had committed suicide. It was only when a later message arrived, detailing the murder, that he was relieved of that idea.

Against this backdrop of jealousy, intrigue and behind-the-scenes power struggles at the Habsburg court, the makers of the historical drama, which will air in September, no doubt hope that the series will become as successful as The Crown.

Eva van Leeuwen, Manager Local Originals for Netflix: “We are thrilled to be able to retell the story of this dazzling and beloved figure – with all the complexities that made up the Empress – to surprise an audience that both Sissi and the fans loved. of the cult films of the 1950s.

Hardly any historical figure possesses such fascination and charisma – even beyond the borders of Austria and Germany.

Photos of her – in her 40s and 50s – show that she remained astonishingly beautiful all her life

“We couldn’t imagine a better team in front of and behind the camera to tell the story of Sisi and Franz and the Habsburg court for Netflix.”

Showrunner Katharina Eyssen said she and her co-writers Bernd Lange and Jana Nandzik are excited about the production: ‘The Empress offers us the opportunity to tell the moving story of Empress Elisabeth to a contemporary audience.

‘According to a modern female image. Devrim is not only a very talented, versatile actress, but for me embodies this woman: intelligent, passionate, rebellious.

“Philip Froissant, for his part, will make the role of Franz Joseph something we’ve never seen before: an ambivalent and fascinating ruler whose conflicts are more topical than ever.”