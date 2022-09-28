New nationwide strategy brings scientists and communities together to help reduce landslide risks

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Landslides are inevitable, but landslides are not. With this in mind, the US Geological Survey has released a new report detailing the strategic actions needed to equitably reduce the risk of landslides to the nation.

The USGS “National Strategy for Landslide Loss Reduction” fulfills a core requirement of the National Landslide Preparedness Act (43 USC 3102), enacted by Congress in January 2021. The new strategy, developed by a federal interagency coordinating committee, will change the way people study, coordinate responses to and prepare for landslide hazards across the country.

“We may not be able to prevent landslides, but we can help mitigate their impact,” said Jonathan Godt, program coordinator for the USGS Landslide Hazards Program. “By bringing together everyone from state, local and tribal governments, colleges and universities, and private, community-based and nonprofit organizations, we can reduce the risk of landslides to people and property.”

This comprehensive strategy has four main goals:

Assess: Ensure decision makers have access to detailed, consistent and relevant information on landslide hazards and risks across the country. Coordinate: Enable effective coordination of landslide response, mitigation and recovery by federal, state, tribal and local authorities. Plan: Ensure risk communities, decision makers and land managers understand and are prepared for potential landslide hazards. Respond: Ensure landslide monitoring and response is effective, equitable, cooperative and data-driven to protect life, property and resources.

Additional aspects of the strategy include the development of a publicly accessible national landslide database, support for existing early warning systems and streamlined capabilities for rapid response to emergencies.

