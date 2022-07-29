New mom Jennifer Lawrence steps out with a stroller while wearing a stunning sundress in New Jersey

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in full mom mode as she got out of her car in New Jersey on Thursday with a large stroller.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, looked casually chic in a summer sundress as she prepared for a walk with her new baby.

The Hunger Games actress welcomed her first child in April, who she shares with husband, 38-year-old Cooke Maroney. The star has focused on privacy for her baby, with the name still undisclosed.

Summer walk: Jennifer Lawrence, 31, was spotted in New Jersey pulling a stroller out of the trunk of her car

The new mom donned a tan and orange floral summer dress with a smocked waist for her afternoon outing.

She donned a pair of brown open-toed sandals to stay comfortable while moving around with the Babyzen Yoyo stroller.

Jennifer threw her hair into a chic ponytail to keep loose strands from falling into her face.

Beautiful: the award-winning actress appeared to be enjoying a relaxed summer day out

To add a fashionable touch to her overall ensemble, the actress wore a black Dior saddle bag tucked into the hollow of her shoulder.

The deluxe bag can range from $3,200 to $4,400 depending on the fabric and design, according to the brand’s official website.

Jennifer chose not to add flashy jewelry or accessories to her outfit, and kept her look on the simple side.

Short break: The Hollywood star has taken a short break from acting to focus on motherhood and raising her baby

Although the talented actress has taken a small break from acting to focus on motherhood, Jennifer will soon be back in the spotlight.

According to People, the mother of one will attend the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 in September.

The actress also starred and produced one of her latest films, Causeway, which will be screened at the festival.

The plot of the Apple Original Movie follows a soldier who struggles to adjust to normal life after returning to her home state.

Back to work: The actress has been cast in a number of projects, such as Causeway, which will be screened at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 in September.

Other films that will launch the star back on the big screen include the comedy, No Hard Feelings, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, and the film adaptation, Burial Rites, from a book of the same name.

When Jennifer is not working on future projects, she likes to spend her free time with her family.

While discussing her husband, Cooke, and married life with… Vanity Fair, the actress had only positive things to say. The couple tied the knot in 2019 at a beautiful wedding in Rhode Island.

“I really enjoy going to the supermarket with him,” she explained. ‘I don’t know why, but it fills me with great joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage.’