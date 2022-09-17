New Milan stadium ‘is set to cost £1BILLION’ with the whole project to take EIGHT YEARS

Milan’s new stadium to replace the iconic San Siro is reportedly set to exceed £1 billion in construction costs, with work commencing as early as January 2024.

As part of the building plans, the new site, likely to be nicknamed ‘The Cathedral’, will be built near the existing stadium which has long been confirmed to be demolished.

However, initial designs for the new grounds had shown that one of the famous 11 towers from the old stadium would be preserved on the grounds as part of a tribute.

But now nothing remains, not even Tower 11 which would become the eternal symbol of the football ladder and which will be lowered due to the desire to revive the aesthetics of the great Italian city.

In Italy there is little respect for the sporting history of clubs and the demolition of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro is proof of the lack of attention paid to Milan’s architectural wonders.

According to Fatto Quotidiano, the new site will cost 1.2 billion euros and work will start from January 2024.

The famous Meazza Stadium will host the inaugural ceremony of the Winter Olympics in 2026, after that it will be demolished from the Italian perimeter, but not from the hearts of the fans.

According to Corriere della Sera, Inter and Milan estimate a turnover increase of €120m (£105m), of which €80m (£70m) from the stadium sector and €40m (£35m) from the marketing sector.

In total, the project is likely to take 80 months to complete, a few given the major visual impact it will have on the city. There will be a convention center and a mega shopping center of 68 thousand square meters.

Compared to the current stadium, there will be a small volume reduction: compared to the approximately 150,000 square meters of concrete provided in the original project, 98,321 square meters will remain.

According to all Italian media, as determined by the city council of Milan, the Meazza stadium will be completely demolished and nothing of its past and history will remain except the dust of the stands.

Inter and AC Milan will be the first to refuse that the works will be finished by 2030.

It is very sad to think that the stadium that housed Ronaldo the Brazilian and Shevchenko will no longer exist, but it is the difficult reality of the Italian bureaucracy that will be infamous for all football fans.