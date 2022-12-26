New Mexico State Detains Bowling Green at Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT (AP) — Diego Pavia passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and New Mexico State held off a late drive by Bowling Green to win the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 on Monday.

The Aggies (7-6) led 24-7 late in the third quarter, but the Falcons closed the gap in the fourth to make it 24-19 after a field goal, a blocked punt safety and the 19th. of Camden Orth. One-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden with 6:27 remaining.

From there, New Mexico State maintained control of the ball for the remainder of the game.

New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill, who earned his first win in six bowl appearances, gave much of the credit for the win to Pavia, who completed 17 of 19 passes, rushed for 65 yards and made three key conversions from Third down on the last drive.

“Diego drives me crazy sometimes, but when it comes to winning, he finds a way to win,” Kill said. “The last two races that he did towards the end were incredible. He just dumped his body in there.”

Pavia said the team didn’t panic after Bowling Green scored its final touchdown.

“Really, it was just doing your job,” he said. “Every time something went wrong, it was making a play. So when it comes to those things, I want the ball in my hands. I feel like we succeeded tonight in that.”

Pavia added that the team was excited to be able to get Kill to win his first bowl as head coach.

“Coach Kill, he’s a winner,” Pavia said. “So for him to have his first tonight is crazy. Just because he is born winning. He doesn’t like to lose.”

Bowling Green (6-7) lost starting quarterback Matt McDonald early in the first quarter when he was hit late by Aggies safety Dylan Early while going out of bounds on third down. He was replaced by Orth, who twice got the Falcons into field goal range in the first half, but Mason Lawler missed both attempts.

“I thought Cam went in there and that’s not easy,” Falcons coach Scott Loeffler said. “The whole game plan was built around Matt and I think he did a great job and particularly in the second half adapting and adjusting.

“Nobody knows how hard it is to be the backup quarterback. And when you get thrown into the mix like that, we had to adapt and adjust, and we did that to give him a chance in the second half.”

The Aggies scored first to make it 7-0 with a 15-yard TD pass from Pavia to Star Thomas on his first possession of the game. The junior quarterback then added a 2-yard TD pass in the second quarter to Eric Marsh.

THE TO TAKE

New Mexico State: It’s only the second time in the last 20 seasons that New Mexico State has won at least seven games, the first being in 2017 when the Aggies beat Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.

Bowling Green: The Falcons defense struggled all season and carried over into the game. Bowling Green couldn’t slow down the Aggies’ offense, especially Pavia’s ability to extend plays with his passes and runs.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

New Mexico State: After five seasons as an independent, the Aggies join Conference USA. New Mexico State will try to go to a bowl in consecutive years for the first time since 1959-60. Their first game next season is on August 26, hosting Massachusetts.

Bowling Green: Will be at Liberty on September 2 to kick off the season. The Falcons will have to replace two key starters in McDonald and defensive end Karl Brooks. McDonald started 29 of Bowling Green’s 30 games since he transferred from Boston College in 2019. Brooks was one of the top defensive linemen in the country with 10 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

___

More AP College Football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP College Football Newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.