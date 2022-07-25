New methodology helps predict soil recovery after wildfires

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Soils affect water quality and are essential for plant growth. However, it was difficult to predict how plant growth and water quality would change in the aftermath of wildfires. Now a team of Colorado researchers has devised a new methodology to enable such predictions. The research was published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

“To make practical predictions about recovery, we had to use a modern artificial intelligence tool called statistical learning,” said John Spear, Ph.D., professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colo. “By processing data on the microbes and nutrients in this model, we were able to predict much more accurately how the soil changes due to fire.”

Spear emphasized that combining information about the types and amounts of both microbes and nutrients increased accuracy. Another intriguing discovery was that including microbiota uncommon in the soil — making up less than 1% of the microbiome — was critical to the accuracy of the predictions.

“This apparent contradiction is a fascinating outcome of our research and goes against the common wisdom that if we measure 99% of what lives in the soil, we have a good idea of ​​how that soil will behave,” said first author Alexander. S. Honeyman, Ph.D., research associate at the Colorado School of Mines.

The researchers were also able to predict water quality by analyzing the microbiome for species that affect both soil regeneration and downstream waters, Spear said, adding that the methodology could lead to a better understanding of the recovery of both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. after a forest fire.

In the study, “We went to 2 active Colorado wildfires in 2018 and 2019 and collected soil shortly after the smoldering stopped,” Spear said. “This was as simple as shoveling soil in a bucket. We returned to the same locations for 3 summers [2018, 2019, and 2020]collected more samples and followed up as the landscape recovered from the black of burning to the green of new growth.”

Back in the lab, the researchers measured soil carbon, nitrogen and other important molecules. They also recorded the microbiome count — the species present and the amounts of each in the soil.

“The trick,” Spear said, “was to do this in a thorough way for three years and generate a dataset of more than 500 soil samples. Then we wanted to see if the pattern of soil recovery after fire could be predicted based on of this unique dataset, using statistical learning.”

The methodology worked, despite the dataset being quite diverse, reflecting different wildfire severity and different soil types and seasons. “That’s good news for our approach, because [the methodology] seems to work on many different soil conditions,” Spear said.

The investigation was motivated by Honeyman’s ten years of experience as a volunteer firefighter and after he lost his home in a 2010 wildfire in Colorado. This experience raised important questions for him. Would the soil regain nutrients lost in a fire? The researchers also wanted to know whether the water quality would be renewed. “We wondered how we could describe recovery in a way that is really useful for land managers,” Spear said, noting that “our forest managers, who are land managers, really liked this work.”

Because climate change contributes to more frequent fires, understanding how to manage the recovery of burned soil, particularly in the western US, is critical, Spear said.

Spear noted that the method could likely also be applied to agriculture to boost food production “even when using less water and less fertilizer, saving money.”

More information:

Alexander S. Honeyman et al, Statistical learning and unusual soil microbiota explain biogeochemical reactions after wildfire, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2022). Alexander S. Honeyman et al, Statistical learning and unusual soil microbiota explain biogeochemical reactions after wildfire,(2022). DOI: 10.1128/aem.00343-22

