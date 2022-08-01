New method to promote biofilm formation and increase efficiency of biocatalysis

The researchers screened synthetic polymers for their ability to induce biofilm formation in a strain of E. coli (MC4100), which is known to be poor at forming biofilms. They also monitored the biomass and biocatalytic activity of both MC4100 and PHL644 (a good biofilm former), incubated the presence of these polymers and found that MC4100 matched and even outperformed PHL644. Credit: EzumeImages



Birmingham scientists have unveiled a new method to increase the efficiency of biocatalysis, in a paper published today in Materials Horizons.

Biocatalysis uses enzymes, cells or microbes to catalyze chemical reactions and is used in environments such as the food and chemical industries to make products inaccessible by chemical synthesis. It can produce pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals or food ingredients on an industrial scale.

However, a major challenge in biocatalysis is that the most commonly used microbes, such as probiotics and non-pathogenic strains of Escherichia coli, are not necessarily good at forming biofilms, the growth-promoting ecosystems that form a protective microenvironment around communities of microbes and increase their resilience and thus increase productivity.

This problem is normally solved through genetic engineering, but researchers Dr. Tim Overton of the university’s School of Chemical Engineering, and Dr. Francisco Fernández Trillo of the School of Chemistry, who are both members of the Institute of Microbiology and Infection, set out to create an alternative method to bypass this costly and time-consuming process.

The researchers identified a library of synthetic polymers and screened them for their ability to induce biofilm formation in E. coli, a bacterium that is one of the most studied microorganisms and often used in biocatalysis.

This screening used a strain of E. coli (MC4100) that is widely used in basic science to study genes and proteins and is known to be poor at forming biofilms, and was compared with another E. coli strain PHL644, an evolutionary isogenic strain that is a good biofilm former.

This screening revealed the chemistry best suited to stimulate biofilm formation. Hydrophobic polymers outperformed slightly cationic polymers, while aromatic and heteroaromatic derivatives outperformed the equivalent aliphatic polymers.

The researchers then monitored the biomass and biocatalytic activity of both strains, incubated the presence of these polymers and found that MC4100 matched and even outperformed PHL644.

Further studies examined how the polymers stimulate this strong increase in activity. Here, the research indicated that the polymers precipitate in solution and act as coagulants, stimulating a natural process called flocculation that prompts bacteria to form biofilms.

dr. Fernandez-Trillo said: “We have explored a broad chemical space and identified the best performing chemicals and polymers that increase the biocatalytic activity of E. coli, a workhorse in biotechnology. This has resulted in a small library of synthetic polymers that enhance the increase biofilm formation when used as simple additions to microbial culture. To our knowledge, there are currently no methods that offer this simplicity and versatility in promoting biofilms for beneficial bacteria.”

“These synthetic polymers can circumvent the need to introduce the biofilm formation properties through gene editing, which is costly, time-consuming, non-reversible and requires a skilled person in microbiology to implement. We believe this approach has an impact that “Going beyond biofilms for biocatalysis. A similar strategy could be used to identify candidate polymers for other microorganisms such as probiotics or yeasts and develop new applications in food science, agriculture, bioremediation or health.”

University of Birmingham Enterprise has filed a patent application for the method and polymer additives and is now seeking commercial partners for licensing.

