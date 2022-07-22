New method to map the surface of the moon increases accuracy to unprecedented levels

The photo clearly shows that the surface of the moon is anything but smooth. The changes in the topography reveal themselves in the shadows and the light. But it is not immediately possible to see how much it changes. How deep are the craters and what does it look like if we have to go into even more detail? Credit: NASA/JPL.



The surface of the moon and rocky planets – especially Mars – are of great interest to anyone trying to explore our solar system. The surface must be known in as much detail as possible for missions to land safely or for a robot ship to drive over the surface. But until now, the methods of analyzing images of spacecraft in orbit have involved a huge workload and immense computing power — with limited results.

A project by Iris Fernandes has changed that. She studied the limestone formation Stevns Klint in Denmark and developed a method to interpret shadows in images so that the exact topography can be extracted. The method is even much faster and less labour-intensive. The result is now published Planetary and Space Science.

Human space exploration involves a high level of safety, so accurate terrain imaging is required

The topography of any surface will create shadows when sunlight hits it. We can clearly see the shading in the photos of the moon, but we don’t know the elevation of the terrain. So we can see the topographical changes, but not how much. It is necessary to be able to see even very small features to ensure a safe landing or movement of a rover. Not to mention the safety of astronauts.

If a rover can’t see details, it can get stuck in sand surfaces or hit rocks – and being able to see interesting geological formations is also vital to find rich geological environments for research purposes.

Former limitations in topography assessment have now been largely eradicated

When satellites orbit a planet, they can take reasonable quality pictures of the surface. But to get an interpretation of the exact topography good enough for landing the hugely expensive equipment or maybe even astronauts, a lot of ad hoc information still needs to be processed.

The method of using the shades existed before, but was computationally inefficient and still had to rely on assumptions. The new method uses a much more direct and accurate calculation, it does not depend on a whole series of parameters to be entered into the computer, and it can even calculate the uncertainties and the accuracy.

“This method is fast, accurate and requires no assumptions,” says Iris Fernandes. “In the past, if you asked the question, how accurate is the topography assessment — there really wasn’t a satisfactory answer. Now the precise topography is revealed and we can even quantify the uncertainties.”

Scientific curiosity can lead you to surprising places

“I was involved in a project where we wanted to use photos by Stevns Klint to model patterns in the surface. I even presented this method at a conference in LA. But the shades presented a challenge because the algorithm ‘see’ the shades as geological features.”

“It created a distortion in the model. We had to find ways to remove the shades to remove the distortion.”

“I’ve always been interested in planets and I knew that the surface of the moon was being studied. There aren’t many disturbing features on the moon, so it was ideal to remove the bias.”

“When we filtered out the shades, we could see what they were ‘hiding’, so to speak: the surface shapes,” explains Iris Fernandes.

Stevns KlintStevns Klint, located on the easternmost coast of the island of Zealand in Denmark. The shadows in the geological formations posed a problem in “reading” the precise topography. But the solution to that problem turned out to lead Iris Fernandes further into a much broader scientific field. Credit: Frame & Werk/Sydkyst Danmark. Courtesy of Østsjællands Museum



Resolution of existing images presented a new problem – and a new approach

When work on the moon began, the discrepancy between the different resolutions in images and the topographical data turned out to be huge. In other words, a new problem arose. “How can we combine different data sources in different resolutions?”

“It presented a huge math problem — and this is really what the research is about.”

“This is where previous research had stopped. What we did differently from previous attempts to solve this was we focused on the math and narrowed it down to a challenging math equation. Basically, to see if this equation solves the problem. “

“And we succeeded,” laughs Iris Fernandes. “You could say that we, my supervisor, Professor Klaus Mosegaard and I, have found the mathematical key to a door that had been locked for years.”

The way forward

The focus is now on improving the method even more. Wherever data is available on rock formations in the Solar System, such as the Moon, Mars, asteroids and the like, the method can be applied to extract precise topographical details.

The images used for this task could be images from satellites or even the rovers themselves, currently on the ground on Mars — or a mobile robot in the future.

The goals for obtaining a correct topographical analysis can be different, it can be the safety of the equipment or astronauts or finding geologically interesting locations.

In other words, there is a wide range of possible applications. “It’s kind of a computer vision thing,” says Iris Fernandes. “For example, if a robot has some form of machinery to interact with its environment, the method can help with navigation or the ‘eye-hand coordination’ as it is less computationally ‘heavy’ and thus faster.”

“I’m speculating now, but an interesting feature could be assessing the roundness of small rocks, to find the past presence of water.”

“The method presents data to us as humans in a way that we intuitively understand, such as images of the roundness of rocks, which are very easy to interpret.”

The exact point of the moon’s south pole

