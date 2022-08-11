New method can remove dyes from wastewater

The left vial shows a dye solution in water (blue) and the right vial shows clear water after the dye was removed from the solution by the polymer. Credit: Januka Budhathoki-Uprety



Researchers at North Carolina State University have shown that a synthetic polymer can remove certain dyes from water, and that the polymer can be recovered and reused. The findings provide a new potential method for cleaning wastewater after use by textiles, cosmetics or other industries.

“Colorants are used everywhere, including in the textile industry, as well as in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper, leather and even medicine,” said Januka Budhathoki-Uprety, lead author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of textile technology. , chemistry and science at NC State. “If not properly removed from wastewater after painting and finishing, these contaminants can be a major source of environmental pollution and pose risks to human health.”

In the study, published in ACS Applied Polymer Materials, researchers made a synthetic polymer called polycarbodiimide. The researchers then tested the material’s ability to clean wastewater first by dissolving it in a solvent and then mixing it with water contaminated with dyes. They tested the polymer solution against a range of 20 anionic dyes, also known as acid dyes, used in the textile industry. For an initial assessment, the researchers did a visual test with the naked eye to see if the polymer worked. The researchers later quantified how well the polymer removed the dye using UV-Vis spectroscopy.

“We mixed the polymer solution with dye-contaminated water to allow the polymer in the solution to adhere to the dye. This is a two-phase solution, just like oil and water. The polymer portion of the solution grabs onto the dyes,” Budhathoki -Uprety said. “Then we could easily separate the clean water from the contaminated solution mixture by draining it, similar to separating water from a mixture of oil and water.”

The polymer solution removed all but four of the 20 acidic dyes they tested. In addition, they found it easy to recover the polymer within minutes. They found characteristics of the dyes — related to their molecular structures — that contributed to whether or not the polymer worked.

“We found that the polymer solution can remove dyes from contaminated water, and we can recover the polymer and use it to remove dye from contaminated water again,” said Budhathoki-Uprety.

In future studies, researchers plan to develop a library of polymers that have the potential to work with more types of dyes. In addition, they want to develop a more practical mechanism to use polycarbodiimide to purify wastewater.

“We’re working on developing materials that can do the same job without having to use the polymer in the solution phase,” said Budhathoki-Uprety. “If you’ve spilled dye, you don’t want to use a flammable solution — you want a solid material that’s easier to handle.”

A new solution for wastewater remediation

More information:

Meghan Davis Lord et al, Polycarbodiimide for removing fabric dye from polluted water, ACS Applied Polymer Materials (2022). Meghan Davis Lord et al, Polycarbodiimide for removing fabric dye from polluted water,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsapm.2c00959

Provided by North Carolina State University

