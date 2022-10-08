New messages reveal how parents and judges combined to fix contests in Irish dancing sex scandal

Bombshell new announcements reveal how parents and judges allegedly colluded to fix competitions as the world of Irish dancing is rocked by shocking allegations of bribery, sexual favors and corruption in what has been dubbed a ‘Feis fixing’ scandal.

Up to a dozen Irish dance teachers and judges are accused of colluding to give certain students podium places in the All-Ireland Championships and qualifying rounds after an American whistleblower leaked texts and WhatsApp conversations to the press.

Some dancing competitors who took to the stage were as young as five years old, but most are children and teenagers.

The scandal has sparked a massive political storm, with An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha, the organizers of the pageants, appointing a former Court of Appeal judge to investigate, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has warned that the government may also intervene as the saga risks damage reputation. ‘ for Ireland.

It has now emerged that some of the parents of the dancers, who will have paid tens of thousands of euros for costumes, dance lessons and travel from all over the world to take part in the competitions, also allegedly tried to fix votes.

A judge gets a WhatsApp message from the owner of an Irish dance school in America: ‘Hey, how’s it going? Do you know who’s on [name of teenage dancer].’

He then gives the judge the dancer’s competition number, which she must wear on the front of her costume, like all dancers. The judge tips him the names of all the judges in the panel of dancers. ‘Holy duck, that’s the panel from hell. F***,’ he writes back.

The judge tells him, ‘Oh… I know. I was worried!!!!!’

But the judge seems to have worked some magic – the teenager came first in his class, beating dozens of dancers. Afterwards, the teacher tells the judge that he knows of another judge who tried to tag his student down.

Text messages between teachers whose students competed in an Irish dancing championship and judges appear to show they were given places in the competition – also in exchange for sexual favors

Up to a dozen Irish dance teachers and judges are accused of colluding to award podium places to certain students in the All-Ireland Championships and qualifying rounds after an American whistleblower leaked texts and WhatsApp conversations to the press (File photo of Irish dancers)

Some dancing competitors who took to the stage were as young as five years old (file photo)

Another judge, he claimed, had his student ‘like 5 marks ahead of going into the set’, but the negative judge, who has an interest in another American dance school, is ‘a bad f***’ who wanted to mark his dancer down. , just to hurt the teacher and his dance school.

‘He realized that [teenage dancer from another American dance school] was not running, so he had to pull [another dancer] from 4th to 1st because he realized [another judge] had her 1. Meanwhile, everyone else dropped her from the set.’

The judge, who is constantly feeding the teacher information, insists that the conspiracy imagined by the teacher ‘didn’t happen’. Still, the teacher with a first place in the bag wants more services. ‘How’s it going part-time?’ he’s joking. ‘Thanks for today. Do you know what you have to do tomorrow? Begging if you’re on [name of another pupil] to do what you can. Xxx.’

Texts like this seem to show Irish dancing school teachers colluding with judges to have favorable panels deciding competitions involving their students

The judge writes back: ‘I know’.

This second dancer came in second in her competition, again beating dozens of others. By matching the names of the hundreds of leaked WhatsApp messages obtained by the Irish Daily Mail with the final ranking of each dancer, it is possible to see how some dancers were moved up the list and how deserving dancers lost out to the fix.

Another teacher, based in the south of England, also contacted a referee during the same All-Ireland competition. ‘Hey love… hope you’re well and enjoying yourself a bit! I’m thinking of you xx.

‘I have [pupil’s name] tomorrow u18 [dancer’s competition number]…appreciate everything you can do. Thanks x.’ It gets a thumbs up emoticon from the judge. The dancer placed fifth in the competition, with many dozens of dancers placed behind her.

After the competition, the teacher thanks the judge. ‘Thank you very much xxxxxxx. Delighted,’ she writes.

Another Scotland-based teacher appears to have had a year-long sexual affair with a judge as he pleads for resolution for dozens of students, including his daughter.

For his daughter, he passes on her competition number and asks the judge to do ‘the best you can do’ with a shopping list of where he wants his fellow dancers to place – ‘top 3’, ‘First’ ‘Top 5 ‘.

Two days later, during the same competition, he says to the judge: ‘Isn’t it time you came to my room?’ The judge replies: ‘Really?’ and the teacher replies: ‘Yes, indeed. Since I’m going home today!!!’

At another competition after that, while asking the judge to fix it for his dancers, he asks the judge ‘how are you?’ He also has another list of dancers he wants to bump up. ‘I gave you 100 today. That’s your quota for the next week,’ writes the judge.

A few days later, at the same competition, he tells the judge that he wants them in his hotel room.

‘Are you coming because I’m drunk and so horny’, he writes.

The Mail has sought comment from all the Irish dance teachers referred to in this article.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Imelda Munster has written to the Oireachtas joint committee on culture, arts, tourism, sport and media asking for the issue of so-called “feis-fixing” to be discussed at their meeting next week.

Leaked text messages have now been released from a whistleblower on the US East Coast to an investigation in Ireland commissioned by Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar

Deputy Munster, a member of the committee, said: ‘I am pleased to see that there will be an inquiry into this. However, we need the CLRG to provide more information about the terms of reference for that inquiry as details are currently very sparse.’

In a letter to its membership yesterday, An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) wrote: ‘These allegations, which were initially leaked on social media and picked up by the mainstream media, are causing untold disruption and anxiety throughout the dance world with calls for immediate sanctions against the alleged perpetrators.’

They reminded their members that they “have policies and procedures in place to deal with such matters which are available for anyone to view in the Disciplinary Policy under the ‘Rules’ section of the website”.

“Please be aware that any attempt to short-circuit established procedures could seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation and any disciplinary outcomes. Your continued patience while due process is followed is appreciated.’

The CLRG said its ethics committee received these allegations in July, with supporting documentation, of several serious breaches of its code of conduct. ‘Such unethical behavior cannot and will not be tolerated by this organisation.’