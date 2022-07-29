New memoir details Steve Bannon’s furious response when Jared Kushner told him to stop leaking

Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir features raging accusations from Trump’s White House about leaks and Bannon’s threats to “break you in half” if the president’s son-in-law stands up to him.

But it culminates in Kushner telling the president that he was not opposing a presidential pardon for Bannon, who was accused of a fraud scheme in connection with an attempt to raise private money to build a border wall.

“Steve was incredibly destructive your first year in office, but he was there for you during the first campaign when there were very few,” Kushner told the president.

The excerpts, obtained by DailyMail.com, are in Kushner’s new book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, due out next month, in which he labels Bannon as a “toxic” presence in the White House.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner describes angry clashes with Steve Bannon at Trump’s White House in his new book

Bannon became an outrageous presence in the Trump White House, where he served as chief strategist with a broad portfolio and where he maintained a whiteboard filled with Trump campaign promises as he battled people he considered “globalists” and swamp creatures.

At one point, Gary Kohn, chairman of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, turned to Kushner for help because “Bannon is leaking on me nonstop. I’m not going to take this. I know how to fight dirty.’

Kushner took the matter straight to Bannon, though he admitted he should have stayed out of it.

“Steve, you need to stop leaking about Gary. We’re trying to build a team here,” Kushner tells him.

“Cohn’s the one who’s leaking on me,” Bannon retorted, according to Kushner.

“Jared, right now you are the one undermining the president’s agenda,” Kushner wrote.

“And if you go against me, I’ll break you in two. Don’t meddle with me,” Bannon told him.

“If you go against me, I’ll break you in two. Don’t f*** with me,” Bannon told Kushner, according to the president’s son-in-law

The book tells about internal battles in the Trump White House

Kushner and first daughter Ivanka Trump were unpaid senior advisers to the president

Happier times. Aide Stephen Miller (r) joked about splitting Bannon’s leaky responsibilities after he was forced to leave, according to Kushner.

Bannon had “declared war,” Kushner wrote, calling himself “sadly unprepared.”

The book tells of the clash with Bannon, which was first reported by CNNwas one of a series of internal rivalries that characterized Trump’s term.

Kushner, who kept a low public profile as an unpaid senior adviser to Trump during his four years in office, mentions a “Thoughts on Bannon” section, who would later come back into Trump’s orbit after he was pushed out, would start a podcast and contacts in a “war room” before Jan. 6 amid Trump’s bid to nullify the election.

“The same skills that made Bannon valuable as a combatant during the campaign made him toxic in the White House. Although he was only with the campaign for the last eighty-eight days, he positioned himself as the guardian of the Trump flame,” Kushner wrote.

He described the “public relations mess” when Trump signed an order banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. It would immediately lead to chaos at airports and a lawsuit.

Kushner defended the policy, even if the way Bannon pushed it.

“The seven countries covered by the policy were in the majority, but nothing changed with dozens of other Muslim countries around the world having better standards and controls,” Kushner writes. “At a time when ISIS remained strong and national security experts were concerned about domestic terrorist attacks, this policy made sense. But Bannon dragged it through the approval process and kept it hidden from me and most senior staff until the president had already signed the document. The lack of planning caused confusion about how and when federal agencies should implement the travel ban,” he wrote.

He said the former campaign team was now playing with “live ammunition” and said he told Bannon’s staff to “keep our heads down” and “take the blame for mistakes, and make sure the president got credit for every success. ‘

He describes another incident where Trump went to Mar-a-Lago and told Bannon and former chief of staff Reince Priebus not to come.

‘Why are you coming to Florida for a day? I don’t need you there,” Trump is quoted as saying. He writes that the president then said: “There was no reason for Sessions to withdraw, and this is going to unleash disaster,” referring to his first AG’s decision to withdraw from the Russia investigation.

Next, Kushner says he tried to suppress a New York Times story that Priebus and Bannon “had problems with the president.”

Minutes later, Bannon called him. “How the hell do you dare to leak on me? If you leak on me, from Sunday I can leak on you twenty-eight ways,” Bannon told him, according to Kushner.

He says he pushed back hard. “Steve, are you kidding me? This wasn’t a leak.’ He said he called because Priebus had asked him to defend Bannon. He says the two briefly patched things up when Bannon apologized.

According to Bannon, Trump himself branded Bannon with the label “tasty” at the end of his tenure.

Trump did so during an Oval Office meeting where he praised then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who had called.

“We couldn’t hear what Pompeo was saying, but at one point the president said to him, ‘You’re a star. We have real stars in this administration,” Kushner wrote.

He paused for dramatic effect, looked across the room at Bannon and continued, ‘We have real losers and laymen too, but that will change.’

Trump “fired” Bannon on Aug. 18, Kushner writes, prompting Kushner to joke with longtime assistant Stephen Miller about dividing his workload by leaking to three reporters.

At one point, Kushner joked to a close friend about what he had accomplished without showing any major policy success thus far. “At least I got Steve Bannon fired,” he joked. He said it will “save the world from an immediate disaster.”

Still, Kushner was behind the Pardon, which came weeks before Bannon and other loyalists helped Trump stay in office.

Trump forgave Bannon and dozens of other people hours before leaving office. He was indicted in August for misleading donors into raising funds for “We Build the Wall” and charged with diverting more than $1 million in funds. He denied wrongdoing and had not yet appeared in court.

Kushner raised no substantive issues related to Bannon’s case. “I have not reviewed his case, but I am not against his pardon based on our past. You know me. I’m a softie. I’m erring on the side of grace,” Kushner told the president.

‘Seriously?’ Trump pressured him, even “after all he did to you?”

“I don’t forget, but I do forgive,” I said. “If you think it’s a good idea,” he told his father-in-law.

“I’m fine with it,” Kushner said. “Steve was incredibly destructive your first year in office, but he was there for you during the first campaign when there were very few,” he told the president.

He wrote: “He played dirty and dragged me into the mud of the Russia investigation. But now that he was in trouble, I felt it was the right choice to help him. I had not forgotten the lesson I had learned from my father’s situation. Holding grudges accomplishes nothing. Better to forgive and let God judge the rest,” he writes, referring to Charles Kushner, who also received a Trump pardon.