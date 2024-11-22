New Man United boss Ruben Amorim withdraws Leny Yoro from matchday squad… but the teenager could still make his senior debut on Sunday

Leny Yoro is yet to make his senior debut for Manchester United following his £52million move from Lille in July.

The highly regarded centre-back fractured his metatarsal during a pre-season clash against Arsenal in the United States.

He has since been sidelined for more than three months but could make his Red Devils debut on Sunday under new coach Ruben Amorim.

United’s first game of the Amorim era will be at Ipswich and Yoro is understood to be in contention to feature.

Yoro has trained with Amorim all week and was seen playing alongside Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans behind a 3-4-3 formation during a practice game.

According to The Sun, Yoro was originally due to play for United’s under-21 team against Altrincham on Tuesday before Amorim decided to withdraw him from that matchday squad.

Amorim’s decision to prevent Yoro from playing for the under-21 team, which beat Altrincham 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Ethan Ennis and a goal from Amir Ibragimov, is widely seen as an indication that the youngster 19 years old is ready. for first team action.

It is not known whether Yoro will be fit to start at Ipswich or be named as a substitute.

It is also unclear who he could play with in the heart of United’s defence, although Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez are strong candidates.

Amorim is a big fan of the 3-4-3 system and has been instilling his preferred style of play in his players during training this week.

However, many of United’s best players, including De Ligt and Martínez, have missed most of those training sessions due to the international break.

Despite training for the first time on Monday, Amorim has officially been in charge of United since November 11.

He gave his first interview as United manager last Friday when he told MUTV that he decided to move to Old Trafford because he “felt a connection with the club”.

Amorim added: “And when I say with the club, everyone knows Manchester United.”

“But I feel the connection with the people at the club and that is very important for me because I want to work with people I like and I feel a connection.”

‘The second point is the history of this club. All people are hungry for success and I feel like this is the place I want to be because of that too, because you can be part of something special, not just another one.

‘And that’s something I really like. And of course, thanks to the fans, because in Portugal you listen to a lot, a lot of media material.

“But when you see the games here, when you see the games, the interaction with the coaches, with the players, even in the difficult moments, I think it is a special club.”