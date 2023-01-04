New Love Island host Maya Jama shows off her sensational figure in a busty patterned bikini

Maya Jama, 28, is a presenter of Somali and Swedish descent.

Her parents named her after poet Maya Angelou because her mother read the famous poem I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings during her pregnancy.

Maya grew up in Bristol along with her brother Omar, but moved to London at the age of 16 to pursue her broadcasting career.

Her father spent most of her childhood in prison for crimes related to violence, such as pub fights and brawls. She stopped speaking to him when she was 12, but she remains incredibly close to her mother.

Maya’s parents named her after poet Maya Angelou because her mother read the famous poem I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings during her pregnancy

She set up her own YouTube channel and landed a gig as a presenter for JumpOff TV.

Her first major gig was as the host of MTV’s The Wrap Up, before hosting MTV Essentials and MTV News.

She hosted Trending Live! on 4Music from 2015 to 2017, Cannonball on ITV in 2017, the MTV show True Love or True Lies in 2018 and the first series of The Circle with Alice Levine on Channel 4.

In November 2017, she became the youngest person, then aged 23, to co-host the MOBO Awards on Channel 5 with fellow presenter Marvin Humes.

She became the team captain of the ITV2 rap panel show Don’t Hate the Playaz hosted by Jordan Stephens.

Maya has enjoyed a successful career as a radio host. She presented #DriveWithMaya on Rinse FM from 2014 to 2017, and co-presented Radio 1’s Greatest Hits and presented her own show Maya Jama on BBC Radio 1 from 2018 to 2020.

In 2020, she announced she was leaving BBC Radio 1, a station she had presented on for two years.

Like twins: Maya in the picture with her lookalike mother

In an Instagram post at the time, she said: My dear, I have made the very difficult decision not to continue my Radio 1 contract from June.

“As you know I am juggling and there are many exciting commitments that would mean I would not be able to devote the time required for my weekly radio show.

Maya famously dated rapper Stormzy in 2016. Three years later they split up, but they remain friends. (Pictured June 2018)

‘I have enjoyed every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship over the past two years. It’s been a JOURNEY.’

In September 2021, it was announced that Jama would be the host of Simon Cowell’s new music competition game show Walk The Line.

As for her personal life, Maya famously dated rapper Stormzy in 2016. They split three years later, but remain friends.

Stormzy seemed to address rumors he’d strayed into his subsequent music releases – with his song Lessons saying it was about the heartbreaking breakup and the lyrics where he confesses to “doing the dirt” on the TV star.

However, the award-winning musician later revealed that he had not been unfaithful during his entire relationship, instead admitting to showing “disrespect” to his famous ex.

In August, she separated from her fiancé Ben Simmons six months after getting engaged over long distances.