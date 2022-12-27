New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shoots down plan to light up Hollywood sign for its 100th anniversary

The new mayor of the city of Angels, Karen Bass, has rejected the idea of ​​lighting up the iconic Hollywood sign for its upcoming 100th anniversary, as Hollywood celebrities complain that it will lead to narrow streets clogged with tourists.

Bass rescinded the executive directive ten days after it was signed by his predecessor Eric Garcetti on December 11, his last day in office and the day Bass was sworn in.

The order included an 18-month pilot program to light the sign a maximum of six times per year for no more than three days per lighting on special occasions. the hollywood reporter informed.

Zach Seidl, a spokesman for the mayor’s office told the Los Angeles Times that the mayor rescinded the order based on some legal concerns of the board.

The light show also drew the ire of some unnamed Hollywood celebrities, along with nonprofit groups including the Hollywoodland Homeowners Association and Friends of Griffith Park, and residents who claimed the lights would prevent traffic and affect wildlife.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was sworn in on December 11, 2022 by Vice President Kamala Harris and began her term the next day. Bass is the first woman and the second black mayor of Los Angeles. She is seen here during a press conference on The People Concern on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Los Angeles.

A photo of the Hollywood sign that will reach its centenary. The iconic sign that was built in 1923 and opened to the public in the late 1970s is an American landmark overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles on Mount Lee, in the Beachwood Canyon area of ​​the Santa Monica Mountains. In October, the sign was repainted ahead of its next centennial.

Under city charter, executive directives take effect 15 days after they are posted, the news outlet reported.

The order Garcetti signed before leaving office reads: “There is perhaps no more significant symbol in the world and in the civic imagination of Los Angeles than the Hollywood sign.”

“As the 100th anniversary of the Hollywood Sign approaches in the coming months, it seems appropriate to build on these successful efforts to illuminate our city’s most famous landmark,” the order said.

Many emailed Mayor Bass denouncing the directive Garcetti proposed.

The United Hollywood Neighborhood Council held a meeting Tuesday night about Garcetti’s board and sent an email to members of the Hollywoodland Homeowners Association. labeled as an ’emergency’ meeting.

Doug Carstens, an attorney representing one of the property owners who lives in Hollywood, sent a letter to the mayor condemning Garcetti’s order, which he said was a “violation of state and local laws” as well as affecting other residents. and wildlife, the means of communication. informed.

“The recent tragic death of the P-22 cougar illuminates the need to find more and better ways and means to protect and preserve wildlife in the Hollywood Hills rather than subject them to additional stressors and threats,” Carstens wrote.

Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, seemed puzzled to learn that Bass had revoked Garcetti’s order, The LA Times reported.

“Now the city may not have a sign on for the anniversary,” Zarrinnam said. I’d like to know why she terminated it.

But Bass, the first woman mayor of Los Angeles, scrapped the plans on December 21. In a memo to department heads, she said: “I hereby rescind Executive Directive No. 36. There is no replacement.”

DailyMail.com contacted Mayor Bass’s office, but they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

A vintage photo of the ‘Hollywoodland’ sign taken on March 3, 1924

The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood, Los Angeles, California from Mount Less.

The sign was first erected in 1923 and was originally named ‘HollywoodLand’. Originally, the sign was intended to last only a year and a half.

It was described as a “high-profile, lights-on, beacon for the rapidly growing metropolis of Los Angeles,” according to The Hollywood Sign website.

The word ‘earth’ was removed from the sign in 1949. Zarrinnam said los angeles times in a previous interview that the signal was a way of ‘celebrate and promote the film industry as well as Hollywood itself.’

Over the years it has been illuminated on occasions, including the Y2K celebrations in 2000.

A sign announces the opening of the Hollywoodland housing development on the hills of Mulholland Drive overlooking Los Angeles, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, circa 1924. The white building below the sign is the Kanst Art Gallery, which opened on April 1, 1924

This vintage 1950s image of an Austin car driving down the highway in the Hollywood Hills with the Hollywood sign in the distance in Los Angeles, California