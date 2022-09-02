New Lord of the Rings series intro compared to Kath & Kim

<!–

The intro to the new Lord of the Rings series dropped on Thursday and Twitter was on fire with people pointing to similarities between the series and Kath and Kim’s opening.

Fans noted that both series intros featured a scrolling montage of the main characters.

One person put it bluntly, “This is literally Kath and Kim’s intro.”

Soon, a fan-created mashup that replaced the original orchestral music with the upbeat Kath and Kim theme song circulated online — and quickly went viral.

Social media exploded over the hilarious edit, with one person tweeting, “This is absolutely sensational,” while another user called the mashup “brilliant.”

Both Lord of the Rings and Kath and Kim are incredibly popular franchises with instantly recognizable characters.

Twitter was on fire with users pointing out the similarities between the new LOTR series intro and Kath and Kim’s opening (pictured)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is the latest installment of the long-running franchise and a prequel to JRR Tolkien’s novels.

Meanwhile, after months of speculation, it appears that a Kath & Kim reboot is in the works.

Stars Gina Riley, Jane Turner and Magda Szubanski have reunited for a project being filmed ‘in secret’ in Melbourne. TV tonight.

Fans were quick to point out the striking similarities between the intros and characters of both shows. (Owain Arthur as Prince Durin and Magda Szubanski as Sharon Strzelecki pictured)

It’s not yet known if the new project is a Kath & Kim revival, or if original co-stars Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn are involved.

The news follows reports that a special and full-length series from Kath & Kim is underway.

In June, The Daily Telegraph claimed that a special “celebration of the beloved characters” and “memorable moments” was in the works.