New leap in understanding nickel oxide superconductors

An illustration shows a type of quantum matter called charge density waves, or CDWs, superimposed on the atomic structure of a nickel oxide superconductor. (Bottom) The nickel oxide material, with nickel atoms in orange and oxygen atoms in red. (Top left) CDWs appear as a pattern of frozen electron ripples, with a higher density of electrons in the peaks of the ripples and a lower density of electrons in the troughs. (Top right) This region shows another quantum state, superconductivity, which can also arise in the nickel oxide. The presence of CDWs shows that nickel oxides are able to form correlated states – “electron soups” that can contain several quantum phases, including superconductivity. Credit: Greg Stewart/SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory



A new study shows that nickel oxide superconductors, which conduct electricity without loss at higher temperatures than conventional superconductors, contain a type of quantum matter called charge density waves or CDWs, which can guide superconductivity.

The presence of CDWs shows that these recently discovered materials, also known as nickelates, are capable of forming correlated states — “electron soups” that can contain several quantum phases, including superconductivity, researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University reported in Nature physics Today.

“Unlike any other superconductor we know, CDWs appear even before we dope the material by replacing some atoms with others to change the number of electrons that can move freely,” said Wei-Sheng Lee, a principal scientist and researcher at SLAC . with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Science (SIMES) leading the study.

“This makes the nickelates a very interesting new system — a new playground for studying unconventional superconductors.”

Nickelates and cuprates

In the 35 years since the first unconventional “high temperature” superconductors were discovered, researchers have raced to find one that could transport electricity without loss at nearly room temperature. This would be a revolutionary development, enabling things like perfectly efficient power lines, maglev trains, and a host of other futuristic, energy-saving technologies.

But while a vigorous global research effort has identified many aspects of their nature and behavior, humans are still unsure exactly how these materials become superconducting.

So the discovery of nickelate’s superconducting forces by SIMES researchers three years ago was exciting because it gave scientists a new perspective on the problem.

Since then, SIMES researchers have been investigating the electronic structure of the nickelates — basically the way their electrons behave — and their magnetic behavior. These studies revealed important similarities and subtle differences between nickelates and the copper oxides or cuprates – the first high temperature superconductors ever discovered and still the world record holders for high temperature operation at daily pressure.

Because nickel and copper are right next to each other in the periodic table of elements, scientists were not surprised to see a relationship there, and even suspected that nickelates could be good superconductors. But it proved extremely difficult to construct materials with just the right properties.

“This is still very new,” Lee said. “People are still struggling to synthesize thin films of these materials and understand how different conditions can influence the underlying microscopic mechanisms related to superconductivity.”

This graph shows what happens in a nickel oxide material when scientists adjust the temperature and doping level — replacing some atoms with others to change the number of electrons that can move. When conditions are just right, the material’s electrons lose their individual identity and form an electron soup, and quantum states such as superconductivity (blue) and charge density waves (CDWs, in red) emerge. Credit: Adapted from M. Rossi et al



Frozen electron ripples

CDWs are just one of the strange states of matter competing for prominence in superconducting materials. You can think of them as a pattern of frozen electron ripples on top of the atomic structure of the material, with a higher density of electrons in the peaks of the ripples and a lower density of electrons in the troughs.

As researchers adjust the temperature and doping level of the material, different states arise and fade. When conditions are just right, the material’s electrons lose their individual identity and form an electron soup, and quantum states such as superconductivity and CDWs can emerge.

A previous study by the SIMES group found no CDWs in nickelates containing the rare earth element neodymium. But in this latest study, the SIMES team created and explored another nickelate material in which neodymium was replaced by another rare earth element, lanthanum.

“The emergence of CDWs can be very sensitive to things like tension or disorder in their environment, which can be tuned by using different rare earth elements,” explains Matteo Rossi, who led the experiments as a postdoctoral researcher at SLAC.

The team conducted experiments at three X-ray light sources: the Diamond Light Source in the UK, the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource at SLAC and the Advanced Light Source at DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Each of these facilities provided specialized tools to research and understand the material at a fundamental level. All experiments had to be conducted remotely due to pandemic constraints.

‘Essentially self-doping’

The experiments showed that this nickelate could contain both CDWs and superconducting states of matter – and that these states were already present before the material was doped. This was surprising, because doping is usually an essential part of making materials superconducting.

Lee said the fact that this nickelate is essentially self-doping makes it significantly different from the cuprates.

“This makes nickel a very interesting new system to study how these quantum phases compete or are intertwined,” he said. “And it means that many tools used to study other unconventional superconductors could be relevant to this one as well.”

More information:

Wei-Sheng Lee, A fractured state of translational symmetry in an infinitesimal nickelate, Nature physics (2022). www.nature.com/articles/s41567-022-01660-6 Wei-Sheng Lee, A fractured state of translational symmetry in an infinitesimal nickelate,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-022-01660-6

