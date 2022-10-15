New law would force 40% of trains to run during rail strikes

Measures can be extended to teachers, NHS staff, postmen and firefighters

Only 11 percent of services were running during the RMT and Aslef strike on October 1.

Could affect unions’ ability to coordinate strikes – known as ‘synchronized’ strikes

Laws to create ‘minimum service levels’ could be brought before MPs next week

Up to four in ten trains would have to run during strikes according to plans drawn up by ministers to break the power of militant union barons.

Sources said officials considered creating “minimum service levels” of as much as 40 percent during rail strikes.

The new laws, which could be submitted to Parliament next week, will bring Britain into line with several European countries that have similar measures in place.

They would affect unions’ ability to coordinate strike dates, known as “synchronized” strikes.

New laws could be drafted that would force 40% of train services to run during strikes. Pictured: Reading Station during a strike day on October 8

If there are not enough trains, union leaders can take legal action.

Sources stressed that a fixed percentage had not yet been established, but that it would range from 20-40 percent.

The ‘minimum service’ measures could be extended to teachers, NHS staff, postmen and firefighters.

Tory MP Greg Smith, who sits on the House of Commons Transport Committee, said: “The railway unions have done enough havoc already. The country can’t handle their nonsense anymore.’