New law in Uganda imposes restrictions on use of internet

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed a law criminalizing some internet activities, despite concerns that the law could be used to silence legitimate criticism.

The bill, passed by the legislature in September, was introduced by a lawmaker who said it was necessary to punish those who hide behind computers to hurt others. that legislator argued in his bill that the “enjoyment of the right to privacy is impaired by the misuse of online and social media platforms through the sharing of unsolicited, false, malicious, hateful and unwarranted information.”

The new legislation raises restrictions in a controversial 2011 law on the misuse of a computer. Museveni signed the bill on Thursday, according to a statement from a presidential spokesman.

The legislation proposes prison terms of up to 10 years in some cases, including for offenses related to passing on information about a person without their consent and sharing or intercepting information without consent.

Opponents of the law say it will stifle free speech in a country where many of Museveni’s opponents, who for years were unable to stage street protests, often voiced their concerns on Twitter and other online sites.

Others say it will kill investigative journalism.

The law is “a blow to online civil liberties in Uganda,” according to an analysis by a watchdog group known as Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa, or CIPESA.

The Committee for the Protection of Journalists is one of the groups that urged Museveni to veto the bill as it could undermine press freedom.

“The Ugandan lawmakers have taken a wrong turn in trying to make an already problematic law worse. If this bill becomes law, it will only add to the arsenal the authorities use to attack critical commentators and punish independent media,” the group’s Muthoki Mumo said in a statement after lawmakers passed the bill.

Museveni, 78, has held power in this East African country since 1986, winning his current term last year.

While Museveni is popular with some Ugandans who praise him for restoring relative peace and economic stability, many of his opponents often describe his rule as authoritarian.

