New kids-only smartphone launches in Australia by Opel Mobile 

A telecommunications company has created a “kid-friendly” smartphone that looks like an Apple device, but without a camera, a GPS tracker and the ability for parents to see which numbers have called and texted you.

While teens and adults now spend an enormous amount of time on smartphones for both work and personal use, the requirement for younger children to access a mobile is also becoming much more common.

Just under half (46 per cent) of Australian children aged 6-13 use mobile phones, but until now there was no tangible way to control their use.

Opel Mobile has launched its SmartKids Phone to seemingly solve this problem, asking parents for their input and using real-time security measures to ensure kids are browsing and messaging the right people.

Unlike other smartphones, it doesn’t have a camera, but packs in a ton of smart security features like parental controls on app downloads and phone calls, a GPS location tracker with location alerts, an emergency button plus a kid-friendly case and screen protector.

“Technology is unavoidable in this modern age, but there are huge safety risks for children, which is why we have created Australia’s first ultra-secure smartphone for children,” said Opel Mobile Executive General Manager Paul English.

Designed by parents, it has built-in parental controls that can be controlled remotely by multiple parents using their iPhone or Android.

“Following our own research, we found that the top three parental concerns around smartphone children were sharing personal information online (including inappropriate images), screen time and using inappropriate apps.

“Our new phone addresses all of these concerns and includes many other security features, making it the safest first phone for young children while still giving them freedom.”

Parents are notified when their child downloads a new app and can set time limits on how long they can use each day.

There is also an additional option to set specific times and days when different apps can be used.

The phone comes built-in with a GPS tracker and location history, the ability to create a list of safe contacts — the only people who can talk to the child — and an SOS emergency button that can call up to five nominated contacts.

An ‘activity report’ can be sent to parents to show which calls and texts have been made and received during a certain period of time.

The phone costs $249 and is available exclusively in JB Hifi and the Good Boys.